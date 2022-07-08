Bitcoin: A Long-Term Price Prediction | by Jamie Bullock | Jul, 2022 – DataDrivenInvestor

Ads

Bitcoin is currently deep in a bear market, with prices close to 18-month lows.

Where does that leave long-term investors? How can we expect the price to recover over the next 5 years?

Bitcoin operates in approximately 4-year market cycles if you measure between halvings.

Cycles from market bottom to market top vary slightly. This is shown in the above chart.

A key point to notice is that the Bitcoin price approximately follows a logarithmic growth trend. That is, the curve “flattens out” over time.

This indicates diminishing returns for each cycle.

In fact, the returns for each cycle based on the above dates can be approximated as follows:

We see how dramatic the decrease is for each cycle.

Continuing this pattern would give a 4x return for the 2025 cycle peak. From current prices, this would give a peak of $72k.

A popular way to model the future price of Bitcoin is using logarithmic regression. This is a mathematical technique suited to data that grows quickly initially and then slows over time.

The above chart shows regression “bands” that Bitcoin’s price moves between.

This model places the Bitcoin price somewhere between $40k and over $5 million in 2025.

However, we should observe that as time progresses, the position of the market cycle peak within the bands gets lower. The 2013 peak was inside the red band, but the 2021 peak did not even enter the yellow band.

Assuming we drop into the dark green band for 2025, this would give a cycle peak between $150k and $300k.

Diminishing returns give a base case forecast of $80k for the 2025 cycle peak, but this is based on $18k being the current market cycle bottom.

If the bottom turns out to be lower (e.g $12k), then a 4x return would give us a 2025 peak of $48k. That is less than the 2021 peak! Given Bitcoin’s diminishing returns, this isn’t something we should rule out.

Being more optimistic, the rainbow chart forecast of $150–300k does seem possible. This would still give us a diminished return from current levels compared to the 2021 cycle. However, this would mean returns diminishing far less rapidly.

Based on combining all of this analysis, a reasonable guess is that Bitcoin reaches between $50–150k in 2025. Topping out before entering another multi-year bear market.

DISCLAIMER: This article presents my own learnings based on personal experience. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Consult a financial professional before making any major financial decisions.

