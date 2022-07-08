BrainStorm, Inc. named Microsoft Teams “Partner of the Year” – PR Web

Ads

BrainStorm named Microsoft Teams “Partner of the Year”

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (PRWEB) July 07, 2022

BrainStorm, Inc. is honored to announce today that we have received the Microsoft Teams 2022 MSUS Partner of the Year award in the Apps & Solutions category. We were hand-selected from nearly 800 nominations and chosen for our world-class training platform which helps companies adopt their software tools and see up to a 300% productivity gain in Microsoft Teams.

“BrainStorm is on a mission to help organizations unlock the power of their software investments,” says Eric Farr, Founder and Principal of BrainStorm. “This award speaks to our success in helping clients and partners reach their software objectives—saving time and money for everyone.”

The average company wastes $7.4 million a year on software that is underused by employees. In today’s environment, where the average person uses 13 apps 30 times a day, effective software adoption and training have never been more important to the bottom line.

As a pioneer in software change management, we drive maximum employee engagement for companies that are learning to use the software tools intended to help them do business every day. Our platform activates behavioral and cultural learning shifts that lead to critical time savings, job efficiencies and software ROI. Visit BrainStormInc.com to learn more.

___

About BrainStorm, Inc.

BrainStorm activates change by empowering people to transform the way they work with their technology. With its 360-degree platform, BrainStorm delivers personalized, relevant content to every kind of employee—so even the most change-resistant user can build new skills and enjoy measurable results.

