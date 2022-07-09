Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan & Specifications – BOL News

Ads

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price in Pakistan is Rs. 242,999.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 Ultra handset will hit the market to make an impression, just as the previous series with Ultra in the pack did. The smartphone, on the other hand, needed to devote some time to the previous series. However, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 will be equipped with even higher-quality specifications. Exynos 2100, a well-known 7+ nm chipset that ensures high-end performance, will be in charge of the smartphone’s functionality. The Galaxy S21 from Samsung comes with 12 gigabytes of RAM. The 16 gigabytes of RAM capacity was recently introduced, and only a few smartphones are packed with such a high-end RAM capacity, and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21’s going to be one of them.



