Nothing phone (1): Here's everything we know so far – The Indian Express

Ads

The Nothing phone (1) is days away from launch and is currently one of the most anticipated phones of the year. For those who are wondering why the interest around ‘Nothing’, it is because the brand has been started by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. Given his track record with OnePlus, expectations are high for the Nothing phone (1)

While the London-based company hasn’t revealed many details about the device officially besides the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, the new back panel and the in-display fingerprint sensor, most details around the device are now available via leaks. Here’s a quick roundup of everything we know about the Nothing phone (1) ahead of the launch of the phone, which is set to take place on July 12.

As per leaks, phone (1) will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display panel. We know for sure that this panel will feature 120Hz refresh rate support and have a centre-aligned punch-hole camera on the top.

On the back of the phone is the Glyph Interface that Nothing officially revealed weeks ago. The Glyph lights comprise five LED strips which can all light up individually for multiple use-cases including charging indication and the new Glyph ringtones feature.

The device is also set to come in two colour variants – black and white, although the black one has not been revealed officially even once by the company so far, and has been only spotted in leaked renders. Both variants, however, will feature white LED lights only, no RGB here.

The phone will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is a regular Snapdragon 778G but with additional capabilities to support wireless and reverse wireless charging. Apart from this, the phone is expected to launch in multiple storage variants and a safe bet would be to assume we get an 8/128GB and a 12/256GB variant, although this is just speculation on our part for now.

The Nothing phone (1) is also set to get a dual-camera setup on the back, and while the company has not revealed official details here, leaks suggest we could be seeing a 50MP main camera and a 16MP ultrawide camera. Either way, we’re glad Nothing decided to not go for a 2MP macro or depth sensor.

For the battery, we expect to see a 4,500mAh unit on the phone. There have been conflicting leaks suggesting both 33W fast charging and 45W fast charging on the phone (1). We should know more about this on launch day.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.



source