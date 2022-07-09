Hollywood Critics Association Awards recognizes Apple TV+ as most nominated streaming service – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple TV+ has received more than 50 nominations across a wide range of genres, including docuseries, comedy, drama, anthology series, and variety sketch series.

On Thursday, the Hollywood Critics Association announced that Apple had received a record 53 nominations. “Severance,” the popular psychological thriller, picked up 12 nominations, including Best Drama Streaming series.

For the second year in a row, “Ted Lasso” is the most-nominated comedy series, totaling 12 nominations. It’s picked up nominations for Best Streaming Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, Best Supporting Actor for Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, and Toheeb Jimoh, plus four writing and directing nominations.

More broadly, Apple had three series nominated for Best Streaming Series, Drama, including “The Morning Show,” “Pachinko,” and “Severance.”

It picked up four nominations for Best Streaming Series, Comedy, with “The Afterparty,” “Dickinson,” “Shmigadoon!” and “Ted Lasso.”

“Acapulco” and “Pachinko” both received nominations for Best International Series, and “Prehistoric Planet” was nominated for Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series.

The list is rather long and can be viewed on Apple’s Apple TV+ press site.

Apple also points out that Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 246 wins and 1,062 award nominations and counting. In 2022, Apple TV+ snagged an Oscar for Best Picture with “CODA.”

Founded in 2016, the Hollywood Critics Association was “created to acknowledge the importance of online critics and encourage, support, and promote underrepresented voices within the industry,” according to the HCA website.

The Hollywood Critics Association Awards will be presented at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on August 14.

I’m no expert, but don’t most movie distributors, including Apple, purchase movies and properties after they have been funded, filmed and finalized by private producers? If so, it’s not really the distributor who should get the credit for all the awards.

In the case of TV shows, it’s probably just the pilot episodes that are funded privately, after which the producers shop around for a distributor to fund the whole season.

22july2013 said: I’m no expert, but don’t most movie distributors, including Apple, purchase movies and properties after they have been funded, filmed and finalized by private producers? If so, it’s not really the distributor who should get the credit for all the awards. In the case of TV shows, it’s probably just the pilot episodes that are funded privately, after which the producers shop around for a distributor to fund the whole season. my head hurts after reading this

my head hurts after reading this

Ads

22july2013 said: I’m no expert, but don’t most movie distributors, including Apple, purchase movies and properties after they have been funded, filmed and finalized by private producers? If so, it’s not really the distributor who should get the credit for all the awards. In the case of TV shows, it’s probably just the pilot episodes that are funded privately, after which the producers shop around for a distributor to fund the whole season. No. Not even close to true. Two minutes of research could have answered this for you. The vast majority of Apple TV+ content was funded, conceived, hired for, and supported from the very beginning by Apple. And so yes, it is Apple who should get the credit. Obviously.

No.

Not even close to true. Two minutes of research could have answered this for you. The vast majority of Apple TV+ content was funded, conceived, hired for, and supported from the very beginning by Apple.

And so yes, it is Apple who should get the credit. Obviously.

jeff fields said: 22july2013 said: I’m no expert, but don’t most movie distributors, including Apple, purchase movies and properties after they have been funded, filmed and finalized by private producers? If so, it’s not really the distributor who should get the credit for all the awards. In the case of TV shows, it’s probably just the pilot episodes that are funded privately, after which the producers shop around for a distributor to fund the whole season. No. Not even close to true. Two minutes of research could have answered this for you. The vast majority of Apple TV+ content was funded, conceived, hired for, and supported from the very beginning by Apple. And so yes, it is Apple who should get the credit. Obviously. CODA was filmed summer 2019 and Apple purchased the rights to distribute it on January 30, 2021. That took me under two minutes of research. You’ve proven my point. THANKS! Apple didn’t fund the production of CODA because the movie was filmed 18 months before Apple provided any money. After pondering why you were wrong, I think what you imagined was that I was thinking that most/all of Apple’s products were filmed before Apple got involved. Go back and read my post again. I said “most companies purchase movies after they have been funded.” I didn’t say “ALL movies”, I said “movies.” And the fact that CODA was purchased after it was made proved my statement to be correct.

CODA was filmed summer 2019 and Apple purchased the rights to distribute it on January 30, 2021. That took me under two minutes of research. You’ve proven my point. THANKS! Apple didn’t fund the production of CODA because the movie was filmed 18 months before Apple provided any money.

After pondering why you were wrong, I think what you imagined was that I was thinking that most/all of Apple’s products were filmed before Apple got involved. Go back and read my post again. I said “most companies purchase movies after they have been funded.” I didn’t say “ALL movies”, I said “movies.” And the fact that CODA was purchased after it was made proved my statement to be correct.

22july2013 said: jeff fields said: 22july2013 said: I’m no expert, but don’t most movie distributors, including Apple, purchase movies and properties after they have been funded, filmed and finalized by private producers? If so, it’s not really the distributor who should get the credit for all the awards. In the case of TV shows, it’s probably just the pilot episodes that are funded privately, after which the producers shop around for a distributor to fund the whole season. No. Not even close to true. Two minutes of research could have answered this for you. The vast majority of Apple TV+ content was funded, conceived, hired for, and supported from the very beginning by Apple. And so yes, it is Apple who should get the credit. Obviously. CODA was filmed summer 2019 and Apple purchased the rights to distribute it on January 30, 2021. That took me under two minutes of research. You’ve proven my point. THANKS! Apple didn’t fund the production of CODA because the movie was filmed 18 months before Apple provided any money. After pondering why you were wrong, I think what you imagined was that I was thinking that most/all of Apple’s products were filmed before Apple got involved. Go back and read my post again. I said “most companies purchase movies after they have been funded.” I didn’t say “ALL movies”, I said “movies.” And the fact that CODA was purchased after it was made proved my statement to be correct. A little of both are true but most Apple content isn’t revealed until after it’s finished. If your first post was true, Warner Bros. Disney, Sony etc. would be waiting around until some independent guys finish their next movie. I do wish Apple didn’t include 3rd party producers in Apple TV Plus. It’s awkward as heck seeing 3rd party logos on a first party service. This is where Netflix does it right.

There is a certain convenience in owning a robot vacuum cleaner which will do the cleaning for you, while you do something else. Here are some of the best models available.

On June 9, Apple authorized retail and service provider Simply Mac abruptly closed, citing difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what happened, what's next, and how service customers affected by the sudden shutdown can get help.

Having the right gear can make all the difference in getting a good workout on a bike. Here are the best tech accessories for cyclists.

Apple has given consumers two ways to get started with M2, but when deciding whether to go for the M2 MacBook Air or the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, there's a clear choice for most users.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.

Transcend JetDrive Lite review: An easy way to add local storage to the MacBook Pro

Apple Maps gets more detailed 3D data for three more countries

Get ready for Prime Day 2022 with these tips & exclusive deals on Apple products

M1 Mac mini instances now generally available in Amazon AWS cloud service

Best fitness and workout accessories for Apple Watch & iPhone users

How to AirPlay from iPhone to Mac with macOS Monterey and iOS 15

M2 MacBook Air preorders, iOS 16 Lockdown Mode, and Apple Watch Series 8 rumors on the AppleInsider Podcast

MacBook Air vs 13-inch MacBook Pro: Which M2 MacBook to buy

There is a certain convenience in owning a robot vacuum cleaner which will do the cleaning for you, while you do something else. Here are some of the best models available.

On June 9, Apple authorized retail and service provider Simply Mac abruptly closed, citing difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what happened, what's next, and how service customers affected by the sudden shutdown can get help.

Having the right gear can make all the difference in getting a good workout on a bike. Here are the best tech accessories for cyclists.

Apple has given consumers two ways to get started with M2, but when deciding whether to go for the M2 MacBook Air or the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, there's a clear choice for most users.

We've been testing out the third beta of iOS 16 and here are all the changes and new features we've found so far. Let's go hands-on.

You may be irreparably harming your iPhone's battery. Here are some everyday actions to avoid to help prolong your battery's health.

The Studio Display and LG UltraFine 5K Display occupy similar places in the market, but Apple's monitor costs $300 more. We've got both monitors in our studio to help you decide which is best for you.

With the launch of macOS Ventura, Apple is bringing more focus to gaming on the Mac. Here are some ways that gamers will benefit with the launch of Apple's new operating system.

The Transcend JetDrive Lite is as close as you can get to upgrading the internal storage on your modern MacBook Pro, but hard drive-like speeds limit its uses.

Gamevice makes controllers that clip onto an iPhone or iPad to transform them into portable gaming consoles, but their clunky design leaves space for improvement.

The Lululook Foldable Magnetic Stand for iPad offers a more versatile option thanks to its two-hinge design, but while it improves usability in some ways, it takes away in others.

Huion's Kamvas Pro 24(4K) is a big-screen graphics tablet that promises a lot to digital artists at a reasonable price. Here's what one artist thinks about the creation tool.

Harber's Leather Desk Mat is a Mac desk accessory that's so good you'd think about replacing the desk before you'd let go of it.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source