Apple's 3nm M2 Pro chip to enter mass production later this year – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Sagar 09 June 2022
Apple unveiled the M1 chip back in November 2020 and announced its successor – the M2 – at its WWDC event earlier this week. It will power the new MacBook Air and 13″ MacBook Pro introduced at the same event, and while these MacBooks aren’t hitting the shelves before next month, analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research claims Apple supplier TSMC will begin the mass production of the M2 Pro chip later this year.
The M2 Pro will be built on the 3nm process instead of the 5nm process used for the vanilla M2 and M1 Pro. It’s said to have four efficiency and eight performance cores, unlike the M1 Pro, which comes with two lesser efficiency cores.
Pu also said that Apple’s AR headset – expected to start shipping in Q2 2023 – will be announced after the Chinese New Year and enter mass production in February 2023. Besides, the analyst corroborated rumors of the iPhone 15 Pro sporting a periscope lens for optical zoom while mentioning Apple’s plans to use its own modem in the 2023 iPhone.
You can read our WWDC 2022’s keynote summary here while we await more details about the M2 Pro.
3nm fabrication . OMG! I have read smwhere long back 5nm could be tge end of the road with current kind manufacturing
In your dreams maybe 🤣 Apple still rules the premium segment, which is the only segment that truly matters to developers. 😌
All a series chips were the thermal throttling Champs of the year. Apple refuses to put money for good cooling inside, hallmark of a cheater company manufacturing low grade products
