Niche Streaming Services Adding Subscribers Twice As Quickly As Major SVOD Outlets – Forbes

Sometimes a little focus can pay off, in this case for niche subscription video services, whose subscriber levels have grown more than twice as fast the past two years compared to the seven biggest streamers.

The research note from Jonathan Carson, the chairman and co-founder of consultancy Antenna, looked at subscriber growth rates for streaming services both big and small. The brief study also tracked the shrinking market share of long-time market leaders Hulu and Netflix NFLX .

New streaming services, led by Disney Plus, have crowded the market and taken a significant share of … [+] the new subscribers that have switched to online delivery.

Together, the two heavyweights have gone from controlling nearly two-thirds of total U.S. subscribers in the second quarter of 2019 to less than half the market now.

“…A lot has changed in the last two years in this Premium category,” the report says. “Netflix and Hulu now make up just 48% of category Subscriptions, and have accounted for only 9% of category growth in the past two years.”

Indeed, Netflix’s last quarterly earnings report showed a slight decline in U.S. subscriptions – which was the study’s focus. Overall, the biggest streaming service continues to add subscribers worldwide, to more than 209 million, but appears to have topped out its addressable opportunities for more U.S. subscribers, one reason the company is adding original games to its subscriptions.

But a shrinking market share doesn’t mean the business is shrinking overall, or even for Netflix, which is finally reporting positive free cash flow after years of deficit financing its huge investments in programming. Indeed, driven by the pandemic lockdown and a profusion of new services beginning in the last quarter of 2019, the 10 largest streaming services have seen subscriber levels grow at a compounded annual rate of 30% over the past two years.

Disney+, which controls Hulu, now has the market’s third-largest share, 17%, according to Antenna. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max is the only other service with a double-digit market share, at 11%. Parent company AT&T T continues to mix subscriber totals for its HBO premium cable service with those of HBO Max, which has been hobbled in its first year by access fights on some big platforms and by reluctance from some of its cable subscribers to activate their online accounts.

Subscriber additions for niche services have grown at a far higher rate than the major streamers, … [+] according to consulting firm Antenna.

For all the growth among the big services, the real success story is among niche streamers, the Antenna report suggests. The study looked at market share and subscriber growth for 10 services, led by Cinemax, AMC Plus, BET Plus, CuriosityStream, and BritBox, which each have at least 11% of the market.

Two of the 10 – AMC Plus and ViacomCBS-owned BET Plus – launched in the past two years, and now have the second- and third-largest market shares of the 10 niche channels. But all the services appear to be growing except Cinemax, which WarnerMedia has been starving of new original programming to beef up HBO Max’s offerings. Overall, the services have grown at a compounded annual rate of 74% over the past two years, more than double the 30% growth rate of the big streamers.

