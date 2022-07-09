Boman Irani will make OTT debut with web series 'Masoom' on June 17 – Economic Times

Ads

Farhan Akhtar is a fascinating person, and he looks so cool in our show, says ‘Ms Marvel’ star Iman Vellani

‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams wants to do a Bollywood movie, if it has ‘singing and dancing’

Excited to connect with Indian audience with ‘Sadqay Tumhare’, says ‘Raees’ star Mahira Khan

A family, a secret from the past and shattered innocence – a person’s truth is never simple. #HotstarSpecials… https://t.co/fnmjEglveK

ETPrime stories of the day

Passport Seva: how TCS nailed the complex project, and its lessons for e-governance ventures

What can douse the electric-scooter fire? Automakers’ choice of battery cells has a role to play.

Greentoon of the day

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Most Searched IFSC Codes

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Private Companies

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source