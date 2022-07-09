Amazon Prime Day Begins July 12th! Shop These Early TV Deals Now! – Popular Mechanics

Ads

Act fast to secure some of the lowest prices on these TVs in months.

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to score some incredible deals on big-ticket items this year. Amazon’s two-day shopping event Prime Day is famous for offering major discounts across all categories—including tech!

Amazon has just officially announced that Prime Day 2022 .

However, even if you don’t want to wait until July 12th to score some serious deals, you can still get major savings on a handful of top-tier TVs that Amazon has discounted prior to Prime Day. We’ve rounded up the best TV deals that are currently live, as well as answers to FAQs about how to secure Prime Day savings.

Each year, Amazon runs Prime Day, a huge sale across many product types and categories where you’re likely to find some of the site’s lowest prices all year. It’s definitely a great time to upgrade your TV, since you’ll get major savings and these deals won’t last long.

Prime Day began as a one-day sale that has since been extended to two days. Prime Day 2022 will last two days (July 12th and 13th).

Yes, you do need an Amazon Prime membership in order to get in on Prime Day savings. Here is where you can to make sure you are ready to shop. You can even do a 30-day trial if you are not totally ready to make the full commitment.

The Amazon Prime subscription costs . But it also includes many things like fast two-day shipping, movies, TV shows, music, books, and magazines. Students can even receive a discounted membership if they join Prime.

