How To Make & Use New Avatars In Instagram Stories For Animated Fun – Elite Daily

Digital mini-me’s are nothing new, but they are a fun way to get creative as you tap, tap, tap away on all your apps. Meta, which launched Facebook avatars in 2019, brought the cartoon fun to Instagram on Jan. 31. You can make and use new avatars in Instagram Stories to customize your own 3D likeness. For the first time, IG users can express themselves through avatars, and you can use your animated alter ego in Stories and DMs — because where words fail, avatars prevail.

Instagram announced the addition of the lifelike avatars to Instagram on Jan. 31, but this isn’t the first time Meta has rolled out the animated cartoons. The first round of avatars, which launched in 2019, were 2D renderings that could only be used on Facebook and in Messenger (unless you used this trick), but the new update finally allows users to use their avatars on all Meta platforms, including Instagram. Users can either create a separate avatar for IG, or connect their existing Facebook Avatar to their Instagram account for lots of animated fun.

Oh, and avatars themselves got a total makeover. The new Bitmoji-like animations are 3D, come in a range of new facial shapes, and offer more customization options, like wheelchairs and cochlear implants. So, how do the new Instagram avatars work? Here’s what to know about how to make one.

If you’re creating one from scratch, you can select everything from your skin tone, hair style, and eye color, to your face shape, eyebrow color, clothing, and so much more.

After you’ve finished creating your avatar, tap “Done” in the top right corner, and select “Save changes.”

After you’ve hit Save, your avatar will sync to your account and you’ll be taken back to the Stickers page. Here’s how you can use your new avatar bestie:

While you can’t send a shock-faced avatar as a reaction to a DM just yet, there’s a workaround you can try:

Whether you want to take your IG game to the next level, or finally see the 3D version of yourself you always imagined come to life, Instagram’s new avatar update has got you covered.

