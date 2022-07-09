Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $248,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,004,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,256.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,556.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

