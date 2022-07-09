OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro with Android TV 10, 24W Speaker Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications – MySmartPrice

The new OnePlus TV Y Series Y1S Pro will be available on Amazon.
OnePlus has launched a new smart TV in India today under the OnePlus TV Y Series Y1S Pro series. the company has added a new 50-inch 4K UHD TV with budget pricing. The new Y1S Pro smart TV is the new addition to the series after the introduction of the 43-Inch Y1S Pro back in April 2022.
As of now, the OnePlus’ budget lineup consists of smart TVs under the Y1S series, Y1S Edge series, Y1S Pro series, and Y1 series. The newly launched 50-inch model is priced under Rs 35,000 and will be available for purchase later this week. Let’s take a look at the OnePlus TV Y Series 50-inch in detail.
The 50-inch 4K OnePlus TV Y Series Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 32,999 and the TV will be available on July 7th. It will be available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and the major offline partner stores.
The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 50-inch smart TV comes with a 50-inch screen with 4K resolution ( 3840 x 2160 pixels). This 10-bit 4K panel is capable of producing 1 billion colours. There are also get features like MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), dynamic contrast, and content optimization. The TV supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats, but misses out on Dolby Vision. The smart TV also gets Gamma Engine to optimise display quality. You can also enable the special ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) which offers a faster gaming experience on the new OnePlus TV.
On the inside, the OnePlus TV is powered by a 64-bit processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV also comes with a smart manager, which can help you free up memory, uninstall apps, and activate Data Saver Plus, which allows you to set the bandwidth limit, check usage stats, and receive data alerts. As for the audio, the new OnePlus smart TV comes with a 24W speaker setup along with support for Dolby Audio.
The TV runs on Android TV 10 OS and you get support for Google Play Store, Play Services, Chromecast and Google Assistant. On top of Android TV, there is OxygenPlay 2.0 with some pre-loaded with some popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube and you also get over 230+ live channels.
Furthermore, the OnePlus connect 2.0 brings features like TV control from the OnePlus Watch, sleep detection, smart volume control, quick and easy setup, and auto-pause. Lastly, the port options include two USB 2.0, three HDMI 2.1 (one with eARC), 1 RJ45, 1 RF, AV input, and one optical in. Other features include kids mode, wireless remote, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Duo support, DLAN, and Miracast.
