Australian authorities target crypto telegram groups to weed out ‘pump and dump’ schemes – CryptoSlate

Ads

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $21,836.77 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,232.28 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Cannabis, which gained 18%.

The Right Place to Buy, Earn, Exchange and Borrow against Your Crypto.

Australia’s financial regulator is targeting social media groups used to pump and dump crypto assets.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

Telegram groups that are used to pump and dump all financial products, including any crypto assets, would henceforth face the wrath of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), according to a report from an Australian media outlet.

Per the report, earlier in the week, a telegram account named ASIC sent a message to a group “ASX Pump Organization” to warn them that the financial regulator is monitoring their activities. While members of the group thought this could be fake, the regulator has now gone a step further to confirm the story to the media house.

Coordinated pumping of shares for profits can be illegal. We can see all trades and have access to trader identities. […] You run the risk of a criminal record, including fines of more than $1 million and prison time.

With the severity of the message now confirmed, members of the group are now demanding that the regulator goes after the “firms and corporate traders.”

According to one of the members, “What ASIC needs to do is go after the corporates who inside the trade and short companies all the time, and not spend valuable time here hassling 300 small investors who are doing nothing wrong by sharing stock recommendations. This has to be the biggest joke in history.”

Interestingly ASIC, last month, had released a press statement about the growing trends among social media groups who engage in pump and dump schemes. The financial regulator had warned that participants in such activities risk prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines of above $1 million.

ASIC has been working closely with market operators to identify and disrupt pump and dump campaigns, and we will continue to target actions that threaten the integrity of markets and to take enforcement action where appropriate.

Earlier in the year, a Reddit group, “Wallstreetbets”, was involved in one of the most massive pump schemes in recent memory. The group members had worked together to pump stocks of GameStop etc, resulting in huge losses for hedge funds that were shorting those stocks.

Oluwapelumi is a believer in the transformative power Bitcoin and the blockchain industry holds.

Become a member of CryptoSlate Edge and access our exclusive Discord community, more exclusive content and analysis.

Commitment to Transparency: The author of this article is invested and/or has an interest in one or more assets discussed in this post. CryptoSlate does not endorse any project or asset that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Please take that into consideration when evaluating the content within this article.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Got a story tip? Email [email protected]

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2022 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source