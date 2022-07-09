Who Is Cameron Norrie's Girlfriend? Louise Jacobi Age, Job And Instagram – LADbible

Ads

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Click 'OK' then 'Allow' to enable notifications

Published 8:56 , 08 July 2022 BST

| Last updated 8:56 , 08 July 2022 BST

Cameron Norrie has starred in this year’s Wimbledon, and will play Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles semi-final.

On the sidelines, he will most likely be supported by his girlfriend Louise Jacobi.

Louise Jacobi is a 22 year-old American-based textile designer and businesswoman who founded her own textile company, Please Don’t Touch, in New York and holds the position as Creative Director.

She is also the co-founder of luxury design firm Studio Virgo, which is located in Santa Barbara, California.

The business stands for a close relationship between people and the natural environment and improving one’s wellness.

Jacobi completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Michigan and went on to study Textile and Fashion Design at Central Saint Martins in London.

All numbers correct as of 6 July 2022.

The couple was first spotted in October 2021 when Cameron Norrie won the BNP Paribas Open in California. They shared a kiss following his victory.

Though their relationship was only recently revealed, it is believed that they have dated each other since at least 2019, as indicated in her Instagram posts with the tennis player.

Initially, they had kept their situation private but nowadays, Norrie often makes an appearance in Jacobi’s Instagram where she shows off their holidays in countries like France, Mexico and Italy.

Jacobi maintains a good relationship with Norrie’s parents, as they revealed that she has impacted the tennis player positively and that her calmness allows him to take his mind off of the sport.

Nonetheless, the couple are just like any other, often having minor arguments in the kitchen due to their differences in cooking methods.

Featured Image Credit: Alamy

Topics: Sport, Wimbledon

@media (max-width:767px){.css-4n1las{display:none;}}Chosen for You@media (min-width:768px){.css-1s8mc50{display:none;}}Chosen for You

Most Read StoriesMost Read

source

Ads