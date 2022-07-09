How To Watch The NHL Draft – Grounded Reason

Published 2022-07-07 By Dennis Restauro

All 32 NHL teams are eager to stock up on new talent in this year’s 2022 NHL Draft. Read on to learn how you can watch both days of this year’s NHL Draft, even if you don’t have cable.

FuboTV is an excellent place to watch the NHL Draft. The streaming service carries NHL Network and ESPN, and over 90 channels are offered in its elite package for $79.99/month. However, there is a 7-day free trial so you can watch both days of the draft and if you cancel before the trial ends, you won’t be charged.

Below are features included with the FuboTV “Starter” package:

You can sign up for a 1-week free trial or check out our review of FuboTV for more details.

You can watch both days of the NHL Draft with a subscription to ESPN+ and watch through the ESPN app. The ESPN App supports Roku Players and TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Android, iPhone, Samsung TVs, Xbox One, and PS4.

To add ESPN+ to your ESPN app, follow these instructions:

An ESPN+ subscription costs only $6.99 per month. There is no contract, so you can cancel any time you like. However, you can select a yearly subscription for a discounted rate of $69.99 annually. For more information on ESPN+, see our ESPN+ review.

Try Sling TV

Sling TV provides ESPN and NHL Network so you can watch the NHL Draft without a cable TV subscription. ESPN is only available through Sling TV Orange for $35 per month or by getting both Sling TV Blue and Orange for $50 per month. (not available if you only subscribe to the Blue package). Then add the Sports Extra package for another $11 per month to get NHL Network. Unfortunately, there isn’t a free trial to Sling TV.

Sling also offers on-demand, a cloud DVR, and more. The service is supported on all major streaming devices. Read our Sling TV Review for more information. It includes information about what’s available on all the Sling TV Channels.

You can watch the NHL Draft on ESPN with their “Entertainment” package for $69.99 per month. To watch day 2 of the NHL Draft you will need to upgrade the “Ultimate” package for $104.99 per month to get NHL Network. Check out our review of DIRECTV STREAM for information on all the channels available through the service.

All DIRECTV STREAM plans include:

You can try DIRECTV STREAM by signing up for online offer.

