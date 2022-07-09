FREE Netflix subscription with these Reliance Jio plans available; Know how to get it – HT Tech

Ads

Planning to subscribe to Netflix right now? You can get it FREE! All you will need to do is to buy any of the Reliance Jio plans available in order to get the Netflix subscription along with several other benefits. Reliance Jio is offering a free subscription to the Netflix Mobile Plan along with its Jio PostPaid Plus plans at no extra cost. However, it is worth noting that the offer is available only for postpaid users, and there is no Netflix subscription plan available for prepaid plans. Not just Netflix, but you can expand the horizons of entertainment with other OTT plans like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscriptions with these Jio PostPaid plans. If you are planning to get a new Netflix subscription, then first know all the Reliance Jio plans with a Netflix subscription for free.

There are five available plans for PostPaid Plus users of Reliance Jio, which can provide you with a free subscription to Netflix Mobile along with other OTT platforms, data validity, and calling. Check the list here.

The cheapest postpaid offer by Reliance Jio along with a Netflix subscription is available at just Rs. 399. It will offer you 75GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio Suite apps such as JioTV. Along with Netflix, you can get Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

This Rs. 499 Reliance Jio plan offers free 100GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite. You need to note that once the data limit is over, it will charge you Rs. 10 per GB for up to 200GB of data usage. This plan also offers the same OTT subscriptions such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime. This will also provide one additional SIM.

This postpaid plan offers free 150GB of data and once the data limit is over, it will charge you the same as the other offers with Rs. 10 per GB. This also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, access to the Jio suite of apps, and free Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime subscriptions. You will get additional 2 SIM cards under this plan.

The Rs. 999 Reliance Jio plan offers 200GB of data packed with additional 3 SIM cards, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. OTT subscriptions include Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and JioTV.

The Rs. 1499 postpaid plan of Reliance Jio offers a massive 300GB of data with data rollover up to 500GB. You will get the rest of the same benefits of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime subscriptions. Bundled Amazon Prime Video subscription is valid for 1 year.

