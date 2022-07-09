Subway Surfers Tag: SYBO's latest title to release as an Apple Arcade exclusive – GamingonPhone

Ads

SYBO unveiled Subway Surfers Tag, a fresh brand expansion that will release on July 15, 2022, only on Apple Arcade. Players travel through thrilling interactive arenas in the mobile game spin-off based on the most downloaded mobile title in the world, Subway Surfers, as they skate, grind, and tag their way to a new high score.

In Subway Surfers Tag, a game created particularly for Apple Arcade, players team up with the Subway Surfers crew in a variety of dynamic, off-limits city areas. In order to get juicy combo point action, the free skate across the arena while grinding rails, landing jumps, marking objectives, and shooting the clean-up team bots.

However, the Guard and his mechanical minions are not going to put up with these antics and are closing in to put an end to the pursuit. The more arenas a player unlocks, the tougher the competition gets.

SYBO Games made the announcement that Miniclip, a leading producer of market-defining mobile games, bought it at the end of June. The transaction, which is anticipated to close in July 2022, would allow SYBO to maintain the operation of its gaming and creative teams while expanding its global reach.

With more than three billion downloads as of today, Subway Surfers is the most downloaded smartphone game of 2019. Both Miniclip and Sybo have several new games that are ready for launch this year, and now as Miniclip has acquired Sybo, the new acquisition deal brings these highly acclaimed companies together and is definitely in pursuit to create new milestones.

Are you excited as Subway Surfers Tag is set to release on Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments below!

