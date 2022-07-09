How iPad will act as a Home Hub in iOS 16 and more on HomeKit Insider – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple clarifies the iPad’s ability to act as a HomeKit Home Hub with iPadOS 16, Belkin announces a new MagSafe charger, and more on this week’s episode of the HomeKit Insider podcast

After a footnote on Apple’s site left some people believing iPad will soon cease to work as a Home Hub, the company has tried to reassure everyone. As it turns out, the iPad will continue to act as a Home Hub if you want — but it won’t get certain performance improvements going forward.

This week Belkin also released a new version of its popular 3-in-1 MagSafe charger. It now features a fast charging Apple Watch module within the now familiar and popular design.

Next, Stephen discusses his Eve Cam installation, we talk of Aqara’s updated hub, and we answer a listener question on which Ecobee thermostat they should buy.

Those interested in sponsoring the show can reach out to us at: [email protected]



Keep up with everything Apple in the weekly AppleInsider Podcast — and get a fast news update from AppleInsider Daily. Just say, “Hey, Siri,” to your HomePod mini and ask for these podcasts, and our latest HomeKit Insider episode too.

If you want an ad-free main AppleInsider Podcast experience, you can support the AppleInsider podcast by subscribing for $5 per month through Apple’s Podcasts app, or via Patreon if you prefer any other podcast player.



