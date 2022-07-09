20 shows and movies like Stranger Things to watch after you finish season 4 (updated July 2022) – Netflix Life

Ads

Riverdale — “Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox” — Image Number: RVD605fg_0058r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Now that Stranger Things season 4 part 2 has premiered, fans are facing a lengthy wait between seasons. I’ve compiled a list of 20 great shows like Stranger Things to watch or revisit while we all anxiously await the fifth and final season. I also highly recommend checking out our complete guide to all Stranger Things media in chronological order—including books, graphic novels, games and other media.

Depending on what your favorite aspect of Stranger Things is, the following list should help you pick a show that most aligns with your interests. Most of the series listed below are streaming on Netflix, but a couple are available on other streaming services, such as Apple TV+, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Whether you want to revisit a classic like Twin Peaks or check out an underrated show you’ve never heard of before, this list of shows like Stranger Things covers all the bases!

Riverdale — “Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge” — Image Number: RVD512fg_0055r — Pictured (L _R): Madelaine Petsch as Young Penelope, Lili Reinhart as Young Alice and Camila Mendes as Young Hermoine — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Riverdale and Stranger Things share a lot of similar DNA primarily because they both are inspired by similar things, namely, Twin Peaks. Each one is a show where dark things happen in a small town. The main difference between the two was that Riverdale wasn’t supernatural, though that has changed in recent seasons.

Still, Riverdale is more focused on human horror like cults and serial killers whereas Stranger Things is more about monsters and parallel dimensions. Riverdale is also based on a pre-existing property, unlike Stranger Things. Still, there’s enough in common between these shows and the way they both start with a mysterious disappearance that there is significant overlap between the fanbases.

Streaming: Netflix

This American-Canadian supernatural television series is based on a Stephen King novel called The Colorado Kid, which is perfect for fans of Stranger Things since so many of King’s works have inspired the show.

Set in the fictional small town of Haven, Maine, the series follows FBI agent Audrey Parker as she becomes involved in the town’s mysterious supernatural afflictions hurting some of the residents. She teams up with police detective Nathan Wuornos to try and figure out what’s really happening in Haven.

Streaming: Free on Roku (with ads)

Like Riverdale, there is a lot of crossover between the fandoms of Gravity Falls and Stranger Things. You’ll find tons of fan art online of Stranger Things characters in Gravity Falls-style and vice versa (Gaten Matarazzo is actually a popular fancast for a live-action Dipper Pines).

Again, the small-town-where-nothing-ever-happens-turns-out-to-hide-dark-secrets is a very old and popular trope and Gravity Falls happens to be one of the best animated series around to tap into it. If you want something similar to Stranger Things but a little lighter and more humorous in tone (especially after the darkness of season 4) then this is a great pick.

Streaming: Disney+ and Hulu

Roswell, New Mexico — “Never Let You Go” — Image Number: ROS313-1192r — Pictured (L – R): Nathan Dean as Max Evans and Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho — Photo: John Golden Britt / The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

If you’ve ever been watching Stranger Things and found yourself wishing for aliens instead of Demogorgons then Roswell should be right up your alley. The original series and the recent CW reboot are both based on Melinda Metz’s young adult book series Roswell High. Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, Katherine Heigl and Brendan Fehr starred in the 1999 show, which ran for three seasons.

Then The CW rebooted the series as Roswell, New Mexico in 2019 and it will wrap with its fourth and final season. Each series starts with the same basic premise of a teen girl living in Roswell and working at a local restaurant, later discovering her crush is an alien, but the overall storylines and characters are very different.

Streaming: The original series is on Hulu and free (with ads) on Tubi, while The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico is streaming on Netflix (and also free with ads on the CW Seed).

Similar to Roswell, The X-Files also deals with aliens, but beyond that, it’s a fantastic show that goes much further than the extraterrestrial. Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny explore all manner of conspiracies in this long-running sci-fi classic. Similar to Twin Peaks, Stranger Things certainly owes some of its DNA to this series.

If you consider yourself a fan of sci-fi and supernatural shows, then The X-Files is a must-watch. The series really pioneered the monster-of-the-week format mixed with mythology episodes and while Stranger Things is not a MOTW show, you can still see the foundation for it in this series.

Streaming: Hulu and Amazon’s Freevee (free with ads)

For those who love seeing a group of friends team up to save their town in Stranger Things, you’ll definitely want to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, which really helped kickstart the trend of teens banding together to fight against a supernatural force or monster of some kind.

The WB show was based on the 1992 movie of the same name starring Kristy Swanson, but greatly expanded the show’s universe. Buffy is a vampire slayer, as you might have guessed from the title, and comes from a long line of women chosen for one specific mission: to destroy vampires and other forces of darkness. Buffy builds a supportive group of friends throughout the show and it was even popular enough to get a spin-off series called Angel and tons of additional merchandise.

Streaming: Angel and Buffy are both on Prime Video, Hulu and free with ads on Roku

Another show dealing with parallel universe and conspiracy theories, Fringe is perfect for fans of The X-Files and Stranger Things, albeit skewing more adult. Fringe follows FBI Special Agent Olivia Durham after she is assigned to the FBI’s “Fringe Division,” a group devoted to investigating unusual crimes and circumstances.

She is assisted by scientist Dr. Walter Bishop, his son Peter, and FBI Junior Agent Astrid Farnsworth. Together, the team tries to forge connections between their past and the parallel world. Anna Torv and Joshua Jackson star.

Streaming: HBO Max and Amazon’s Freevee (free with ads)

Teen Wolf — Photo Credit: Scott Everett White/MTV — © 2016 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved

Teen Wolf and Stranger Things have very similar vibes, although Stranger Things is better written and better acted, in my opinion. But I still will always have a soft spot for Teen Wolf and its characters after growing up with it for so many summers as a teenager. The MTV series is inspired by the original 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox of the same name, albeit much different tonally.

The early seasons of Teen Wolf were more comedic but things took a decidedly darker tone come season 3. Tyler Posey stars as the lovable young werewolf Scott McCall who finds himself forming his own pack among his friends that includes a variety of other supernatural creatures and werewolves of varying degree of power. Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Arden Cho, Shelley Hennig and many more recognizable faces also star.

There’s even some similarities between the characters with Nancy Wheeler feeling like a distant relative of Allison Argent and Dustin Henderson channeling a little bit of Stiles Stilinski. Plus, the show even shares some cast with Mason Dye (Jason in season 4) playing roles in both shows.

If you end up liking the show, there’s even a new Teen Wolf movie coming soon.

Streaming: Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+ and Roku (free with ads)

CASTLE ROCK — “Let The River Run” – Episode 201 — A nurse gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Annie (Lizzy Caplan), shown. (Photo by: Dana Starbard/Hulu)

Another Stephen King series, Castle Rock is unique in that it combines elements and references from several classic King stories such as Misery, The Mist, The Shawshank Redemption, Carrie, The Green Mile, Cujo and many more. Unfortunately, Castle Rock was canceled after only two seasons but it’s definitely still worth watching this psychological horror show if you get the chance.

You’ll notice several actors who have starred in King works before appear here, too, like Bill Skarsgård, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Frances Conroy and more. The first season follows death-row attorney Henry Deaver, who must return to his home town of Castle Rock to confront his dark past. In season 2, Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes in a Misery origin story of sorts that deals with a feud between warring clans.

Even though the show was canceled, it’s an anthology with each season telling a standalone story that is relatively wrapped up by the end of season installment. There are some breadcrumbs left behind that hinted at where season 3 could go but otherwise you can watch without worrying about being left on a massive cliffhanger.

Streaming: Hulu

Brooklynn Prince in “Home Before Dark,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

This lesser-known Apple TV+ series is really gripping and, like Stranger Things, the main characters are children. Loosely based on a true story, I’ve seen Home Before Dark called Harriet the Spy meets Stranger Things. Even though there isn’t anything supernatural in the show, it still revolves around a sinister mystery unfolding in a small town and the intrepid young reporter who tries to solve it.

Streaming: Apple TV+

You’re in luck because It (2017) is actually on Netflix now. You can watch Finn Wolfhard in a different project as he plays Richie Tozier in this movie based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

It follows an outcast group of teens who uncover an ancient, shape-shifting evil in their town of Derry, Maine. Every 27 years, this entity resurfaces to prey on the town’s children. Yes, it’s the movie featuring Pennywise the Dancing Clown (played by Bill Skarsgård).

There is also It: Chapter Two, which follows the Losers as adults, although the sequel is not streaming on Netflix right now.

Streaming: HBO Max and Netflix

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 – (L-R) JULIA REHWALD as KATE, FRED HECHINGER as SIMON and KIANA MADEIRA as DEENA . Cr: Netflix © 2021

Like It, this trilogy also isn’t a “show” but still belongs on this list. Honestly, I’m still pretty bitter that Netflix hasn’t announced more Fear Street movies. The Fear Street Trilogy was such a huge success when it premiered in 2021 and it would make a great addition to Netflix’s yearly summer line-up.

It’s based on a book series by R.L. Stine and there are plenty more novels that Netflix could draw from to make more movies. But it’s perfect for Stranger Things fans as the series is set in three eras, 1994, 1978 and 1666. All three movies are excellent and Stranger Things fans will recognize Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke!

Streaming: Netflix

If you’re looking for shows like Stranger Things, you can’t do better than Dark. Dark was Netflix’s first German original series and has become one of the streamer’s most popular and acclaimed. The series is over now, too, so you can binge the entire thing without having to worry about a bad ending or sudden cancellation.

The story starts when two children go missing in a small German town, leading to the town’s sinful past being exposed. With lots of jumping around through time, the show is like an intricate puzzle for viewers to solve. Dark has often been compared to Stranger Things because of their similar concepts.

Streaming: Netflix

Outer Range. Richard Foreman/Prime Video.

Outer Range is one of the newest shows on this list. The Amazon Prime Video series is about a Wyoming rancher who discovers a mysterious black void in the middle of his pasture. The central mystery coupled with the disappearance of the family’s daughter-in-law will remind you of the early seasons of Stranger Things and the mystery of the Upside Down.

Streaming: Prime Video

Without Twin Peaks, Stranger Things probably wouldn’t exist. Twin Peaks is the blueprint for just about every series that centers on a small town where strange things happen.

This mystery-horror show begins with the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer, and quickly spirals from there into one of the most surreal, strange and memorable television dramas ever. David Lynch is one of the creators, so it’s as one would expect! Unfortunately the show is not streaming on Netflix but you can watch it on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Streaming: Paramount+ and Showtime

From the producers of Stranger Things comes another show about a telekinetic teen. Unfortunately, I Am Not Okay with This was canceled after just one season during the pandemic, but it’s still a great watch if you’re looking for something short and similar during the wait for Stranger Things season 4 volume 2.

Streaming: Netflix

LOCKE & KEY (L to R) AARON ASHMORE as DUNCAN LOCKE in episode 204 of LOCKE & KEY Cr. AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX © 2021

A family returns to their ancestral home and while there, the kids discover magical keys, each with unique abilities in this supernatural fantasy series. I also highly recommend checking out the graphic novels if you ever get the chance. One of the show’s stars, Connor Jessup, described it as existing “somewhere in the world of a Stranger Things meets The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Streaming: Netflix

We’re lucky enough this year to get new seasons of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, two of Netflix’s biggest shows. The Umbrella Academy is an excellent follow-up if you haven’t seen it before. While the show is more humorous and not quite as dark, it’s still a blast to watch and it has tons of great music and nostalgia factor to be enjoyed by fans (especially during the time-traveling second season!).

Streaming: Netflix

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA (L to R) KIERNAN SHIPKA as SABRINA in episode, 216 of CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020

If the horror aspects of Stranger Things are what appeal to you most, then you’ll want to add Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to your watchlist. Like Stranger Things and its parent series Riverdale, Sabrina is also set a small town where strange things are happening. And yes, it is based on Sabrina Spellman from the Archie comics, albeit this tale is much darker than the Sabrina we know and love from Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

This coming-of-age reimagining traffics in all things horror and occult. In this story, Sabrina Spellman must reconcile her dual-nature as half-witch half-mortal with the assistance of her aunts, Hilda and Zelda, as they’re hunted by an evil force.

Streaming: Netflix

Similar to Fear Street, albeit skewed toward a much younger demographic, Just Beyond is a relatively new horror-comedy anthology Disney+ series based on based on Boom! Studios’ graphic novels of the same name by R. L. Stine. I marked as one of many shows like Stranger Things because it also deals with a world just beyond our own where supernatural creatures stir.

It’s like a cross between Goosebumps and the popular Netflix series. Teens deal with everyday struggles like anxiety, peer pressure, bullying and more while embarking on a journey of self-discovery through a world populated by witches, ghosts, aliens and more.

Streaming: Disney+

Which shows like Stranger Things do you plan to watch while waiting for the final episodes of season 4?

