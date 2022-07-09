Foldable smartphone sales soaring ahead of Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch – Tech Guide

Tech Guide –
The Best Movies You’ve Never Seen – The Matrix
STM ChargeTree Go is charger for all your Apple devices that you can take anywhere
Key Technologies Behind Best Paying Online Casinos
Withings ScanWatch Horizon review – a traditional watch that has all the smarts
Samsung Bespoke Jet Pro Extra Stick Vacuum review – complete cleaning solution
Astell & Kern UW100 earphones review – high quality audio but not as we…
Why we should all do our part and download the coronavirus contact tracking app
It’s two years since I went solar and the savings have been enormous
Why we need to return to one on-field referee after massive NRL Grand Final blunder
The NBN may charge a “Netflix Tax” – you’re kidding me right?
Samsung will unveil its latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphones next month at a time when global sales of foldables have increased fourfold in a year.
The market for foldable devices is very healthy with global sales four times higher in 2021 as compared to 2020.
This is three times higher than the market growth forecast.
Samsung’s President and head of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Business TM Roh says the popularity of foldable form factors will continue to grow.
“Foldables are transforming and reshaping the mobile market. As the pioneer and leader of the foldable smartphone category, we are focused on delivering incredible foldable experiences that enhance our consumers’ everyday lives,” said TM Roh.
“We will continue to develop the unique advantages of the Galaxy foldables, such as viewing on a large screen using a compact and durable device, taking photos and videos in Flex mode, multitasking on split screens with an S Pen and enjoying a unique user experience with the new foldable form factor.
“We will also enhance the foldables experience through partnerships with industry leaders, such as Google, to support more applications and services for foldable devices.”
Rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be unveiled in early August and go on sale later that month.
The device will reportedly have a less visible crease when you open the 7.6-inch QXGA AMOLED 120Hz screen.
There will be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED 120Hz front screen with 12GB RAM under the hood and storage capacities of 256GB and 512GB.
It will also have a rear triple camera system including a 50-megapixel, 12-megapixel ultra-wide and 10-megapixel cameras.
The other main speculation is around the S Pen after compatibility was introduced to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
But the issue is there is no place to store the S Pen inside the device like you can with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
There are differing reports on whether the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a storage slot for the S Pen to make it easier to carry around or if you still have to store it separately.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will retain the current design but will be lighter according to the rumours.
The front 1.9-inch screen will also have more capabilities including running apps on its own like you would on a wearable device.
The Z Flip 4 may also have S Pen compatibility.
Stay tuned to Tech Guide for news on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones.
Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.
Prev Post
Top programming languages crypto enthusiasts should be familiar with
Next Post
Join the discussion with Episode 542 of the Two Blokes Talking Tech podcast
Latest Reviews
Withings ScanWatch Horizon review – a traditional…
Samsung Bespoke Jet Pro Extra Stick Vacuum review –…
Astell & Kern UW100 earphones review – high…
13-inch M2 MacBook Pro review – same design but a…
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones review –…
Sonos Ray review – a tiny and affordable soundbar that…
Tech Guide is edited by Stephen Fenech – a journalist with more than 27 years experience.
Must Read
The Best Movies You’ve Never Seen – The Matrix
STM ChargeTree Go is charger for all your Apple devices that…
Key Technologies Behind Best Paying Online Casinos
Foldable smartphone sales soaring ahead of Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch – Tech Guide
Ads
Ads