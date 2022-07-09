2022 Reignmaker Field Pass & Player Card NFTs Utility Update – DraftKings Nation

Ads

Chirag Hira breaks down the latest update for DraftKings’ upcoming Reignmakers Football Collection and the Player Card NFTs.

We have more information about the 2022 Reignmakers Football Collection! It’s time to break down all of the new details that were released about Field Pass and Player Card utility.

On July 11th at 1 p.m. ET, 2022 Field Pass owners will have the snapshot taken to receive a free airdrop pack from the Field Pass Promo set. These airdrops will contain a random top NFL Player Card NFT.

Airdrops will land in accounts by the end of the day on July 11, and you will be able to open them on July 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Users will receive an unopened pack containing a single card with the same rarity tier as their Field Pass for the airdrop.

The pack will contain a card from a big-name player from the approved list. This is important to help solidify your collection since the airdropped card can allow you to potentially field a stronger lineup in the game at minimal cost with a pass that has future utility.

Unopened packs will also be available to buy and sell on the DraftKings Marketplace.

The airdrop will also allow you to collect cards with low serial numbers, which will also be beneficial in the game to help break ties in a matchup.

The 2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass holders will receive early access to a variety of drops, starting with the GENESIS Set releasing in early August. They will also earn guaranteed access to purchase at least one pack from this set.

Full details about the GENESIS Set are coming soon, but here’s what we know so far:

Field Pass holders will enjoy similar presale benefits to Reignmakers Football drops throughout the 2022 season.

A bunch of new benefits for 2022 Reignmakers Football Field Pass holders was announced recently! Let’s run through all of them:

Franchise Score Boost up to 5%:

Marketplace Crowns Accrual Boost up to 100%:

Week 1 Field Pass Holder Only Contest

Exclusive Swag Drops

Week 1 NFL Daily Fantasy Football Freeroll with $10,000 in prizing per tier

Weekly DraftKings Sportsbook Free Bet, up to $100 per week

Field Pass Holders will also receive a right to renew their Field Pass for the 2023 season prior to the 2023 Field Passes being made available to the public.

We know quite a bit about the 2022 Reignmakers Football Player Card NFT collection, but what happens after the season ends?

DraftKings is already looking ahead. Each future season of Reignmakers Football will be built to support and provide utility for prior-season Player Card NFTs.

That’s everything we know from the latest news about the DraftKings 2022 Reignmakers Football season! Stay tuned for more updates as details are revealed.

