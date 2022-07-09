Cryptocurrency Wrapped Bitcoin Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours – Benzinga

Ads

Wrapped Bitcoin's WBTC/USD price has increased 3.67% over the past 24 hours to $21,269.00. Over the past week, WBTC has experienced an uptick of over 9.0%, moving from $19,538.27 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $70,643.00.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Wrapped Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 16.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 1.48%. This brings the circulating supply to 259.09 thousand, which makes up an estimated 100.0% of its max supply of 259.09 thousand. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for WBTC is #16 at $5.53 billion.

