Images and code leak reveal iOS 14 wallpaper changes and widgets – AppleInsider

Apple’s wallpaper settings may offer default images in collections in iOS 14 along with new dynamic wallpapers, while a code leak suggests Apple may be working on widgets for the Home screen itself.

Apple is anticipated to reveal iOS 14 at WWDC this June, and a wide variety of leaks and rumors have already surfaced about the operating system. The latest information to surface involves the iPhone’s Home screen, which could lead to a higher number of personalization options for users.

Released on Twitter by DongleBookPro, a collection of screenshots allegedly depict the wallpaper settings menu within iOS 14. If true, the images show default wallpapers Apple provides will be shown in categories, rather than as a larger collection of images for the user to sort through.

The collections will, according to the screenshots, include those used in iOS 13, as well as “Classic Stripes,” among other options.

Hey @EveryApplePro, @MaxWinebach said you like wallpapers pic.twitter.com/4P8BrMzCkI

The images also suggest there will be an option to select how a wallpaper may appear on the display, including as a dynamic wallpaper, a flat color, or as a gradient. As with iOS 13, an option will still be available to “Dim Wallpaper” when the iPhone is set to dark mode.

It is unclear how accurate Twitter user DongleBookPro is in terms of the leaks, but given the large numbers of other iOS 14 reports in March, it seems plausible that the screenshots are genuine.

At the same time as the screenshots, a code leak reported by 9to5mac indicates there could be more options on the Home screen to add a widget. A feature known internally as “Avocado” related to the Springboard app that maintains the Home screen is thought to allow users to add widgets to the Home screen.

Rather than pinned widgets as shown in iPadOS13, the version in the works will be added to the Home screen and can be repositioned, similar to an App icon.

Despite the work on the feature, there is always a possibility that Apple will scrap the version in development, in favor of a different approach or to delay its release for a longer period.

The latest rumors follow earlier supposed code leak reports claiming iOS 14 will add missing person alerts to the Find My app and developer-customizable Siri voices, among others.

I have always considered anything other than a soft colored solid background to be a distraction. There is a great app ‘ColorWallpaper’ just for this purpose.

This was the guy who pretended to be shocked that an iPad Pro could bend if you really put an effort into bending it, all to sell you some iPad Pro cases he was going to make but now aren’t going to be available in a timely fashion.

Let’s say I consider his attention-seeking to be of dubious value.

Really hope the widgets on home screen is true. I would much rather a few app icons and some widgets on my home, much like Windows mobile tiles. I thought it a nice, and useful, aesthetic.

Any word if springboard will have a new flow layout to deal with various size tiles.

Would love to see something dynamic like watchOS springboard especially on the iPad. Or something like Siri watch face applied to the home screen. instead of swiping this corner or that, up down left right just one screen that within a few weeks has you mostly covered with history and future scrolling or sliding.

Wallpapers are one of those rare inconsistencies between macOS and iOS. I’m not sure why they can’t be the same.

