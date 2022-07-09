Bitmain Launches 2400 Megahash E9 Ethereum Miner Ahead of The Merge – Mining Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Jamie Redman

On July 6, the crypto mining rig manufacturer Bitmain announced the launch of the highly anticipated Antminer E9 after revealing the device on April 15, 2021. The machine boasts speeds of up to 2.4 gigahash per second (GH/s) and Bitmain is selling the device for $9,999 per unit.

447 days after revealing the Antminer E9, Bitmain has finally launched the product. The company announced the launch on July 6, 2022, and said “[The Antminer E9] is equipped with a hashrate of 2,400 [MH/s], 1920W power efficiency, and power efficiency of 0.8J/M. E9 is an advanced Ethereum miner which enhances ETH/ETC mining operations.”

The new Antminer E9 leverages the consensus algorithm Ethhash and the 2,400 MH/s of hashpower is equal to 2.4 GH/s. At $9,999 per unit, the E9 is $4.17 per megahash and delivery will take place on July 15-31.



Interested buyers can purchase the Antminer E9 with bitcoin (BTC), usd coin (USDC) and tether (USDT) tokens stemming from Ethereum and Tron. There’s a maximum of five units per account that can purchase the new Antminer, according to the website.

The new Antminer E9 can get an estimated profit of around $37.98 per day with an electrical cost of around $0.12 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and using today’s ether exchange rates. The machine outpaces the top two Ethhash compatible competitors which include Innosilicon’s A11 Pro ETH miner with 1,500 MH/s and the A10 Pro+ ETH miner with 750 MH/s.

Bitmain’s latest Antminer E9 comes at a time when Ethereum proof-of-work (PoW) mining is nearing the end of the road with The Merge. While The Merge has been delayed on multiple occasions, ETH developer Tim Beiko said he “strongly suggests not investing more in mining equipment at this point.”

While Beiko said that statement in April, Ethereum’s hashrate tapped an all-time high on June 4, 2022, at block height 14,902,285 when the hashrate reached 1.32 petahash per second (PH/s).

When The Merge takes place, the Ethereum network will transition fully to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system rather than use PoW. Currently, ETH miners can still mine ether but there’s also a parallel blockchain called the Beacon Chain which runs a PoS system.

After The Merge, miners will not be able to mine ethereum (ETH) going forward, but the miners can mine on the Ethereum Classic (ETC) network. Many expect the current hashrate that’s dedicated to ETH today, will transition over to the ETC network following The Merge.

What do you think about Bitmain’s Antminer E9? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below?

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 5,700 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year

The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.

Tony Hawk’s Latest NFTs to Come With Signed Physical Skateboards

Last December, the renowned professional skateboarder Tony Hawk released his “Last Trick” non-fungible token (NFT) collection via the NFT marketplace Autograph. Next week, Hawk will be auctioning the skateboards he used during his last tricks, and each of the NFTs … read more.

Check all the news here

source