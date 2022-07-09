How to Tune Into the WWDC 2022 Keynote on June 6 – The Mac Observer

Ads

Apple’s 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday, June 6. The Mac Observer will offer continual coverage of the events, which begin with a keynote presentation. We expect the keynote to offer sneak peeks of iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. We also might learn about new hardware products. Here’s how you can tune in and stream the WWDC 2022 keynote presentation.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific. That’s 12 p.m. Central time and 1 p.m. Eastern. For those in other parts of the world, check out our table of time zone conversions for various cities below.



The event happens at Apple Park, but only a handful of lucky developers and members of the press will be there in person. Fortunately for the rest of us, Apple streams the presentation live on various services.

Probably the easiest way to watch the WWDC 2022 keynote is on YouTube. For several years, Apple has offered the stream there, since it’s compatible with most devices. You can even use your smart TV or console gaming system to watch the stream via YouTube.

The YouTube live stream will be available on June 6, when the event kicks off.

Using Apple’s native Safari browser or another, like Google Chrome, you can also watch the WWDC 2022 keynote from its dedicated link. Your IPhone or iPad needs to be running iOS 10 or later. Mac users should be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to access the stream.

You’ll be able to access the stream from Apple’s Events page on June 6, beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Whether you’re on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you can easily get to the keynote there. The Apple TV app will offer a stream of the event, beginning when the keynote opens.

Just open the Apple TV app on your device, and scroll through the Watch Now category. Look for WWDC 2022, or enter it into the Search filed to find it.

When it shows up, the app may tell you to tune in at your local time. Just come back at the appropriate time, and you should be able to view the keynote.

If by some stroke of bad luck you don’t have an Apple device handy on Monday, Apple’s not leaving you out in the cold. Using the Microsoft Edge browser, you can access the keynote stream through the Apple Events page.

Here at The Mac Observer, we’re getting our internet connections tuned up, stretching our typing muscles, and stocking up on Mountain Dew for the keynote. We’ll offer live commentary on the keynote on Twitter, and continuing coverage as Apple announces what’s coming up.

