David Harbour reveals surprising fact about 'Stranger Things' prop – Wonderwall

Prop it up! David Harbour has revealed that the sword he used in the “Stranger Things” season finale is the exact same weapon Arnold Schwarzenegger used in the “Conan” films.

“Nerd alert. The prop at the end of episode 9 is the Atlantean sword from the CONAN films,” David revealed on Instagram, while sharing several scenes from the Netflix show. “A lovely fan found a still of when it was established in ep 7 and used by an unlucky inmate who met an untimely death near the cells at the side of our gladiatorial pit.”

The sword is very consequential in the Conan movies.

A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour)

In describing the “actual sword used in the filming of both CONAN films,” David, 47, couldn’t hide his excitement and gave a shout out to the “Stranger Things” props department.

“It was heavy as hell, and such a tremendous honor to wield,” he said. In ending his gushing tribute, he tagged Arnold and said he was “ready to accept your notes on my technique.”

Fans of the show were stunning at David’s fun fact, as many noted that they loved “Stranger Things” even more now.

“How’s that for an Easter egg,” one person happily commented.

Some fans claimed they knew the sword was iconic the second they saw it.

“My husband called it immediately and I was like ‘……nah…they wouldn’t really…’ APPARENTLY THEY WOULD,” one commented. Another user said, “I called it when my hubby and I were watching the episode! He looked at me like I was nuts at the time.”

Addison Rae’s father allegedly carried on a five-month affair with a 25-year-old woman who now claims she was “misled” by the man 21 years her senior.

A woman named Renée Ash told Page Six that she broke things off with Monty Lopez due to his “gaslighting” and alleged flirtations with other young women, one of whom was reportedly 19 years old. Renée also claimed that Monty claimed his marriage to Sheri Easterling was over when it wasn’t. (His Instagram bio still reads “Husband to @sherinicole.”)

“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” Renée, a Los Angeles resident, told Page Six. “He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together. He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

A post shared by Renée Ash (@renee.ash)

Monty, who boasts 5.4 million followers on TikTok, met Renée in March via a mutual friend and the two quickly began dating. Their brief romance — all while he was married — was a whirlwind that included romantic vacations and dinners. Recently, though, social media videos showed Monty, 46, cozying up to other women.

“If anybody was hurting, it was me and his family. I am beyond sorry for that,” Renée said. “I loved him and I believed him. When I found out about the other young girls, my heart broke.”

Renée also shared screenshots of purported conversations she had with the middle-aged influencer in which he speaks of starting a family with her. During the course of their relationship, Renee said she even had a pregnancy scare and said Addison’s father was hardly supportive.

Further, Renée said she was annoyed that Monty always stalled about going public with her — something she now claims was because he was still married. In several messages she noted her desire to share coupled up images with the social media world.

A post shared by Renée Ash (@renee.ash)

“This has been going on in LA for too long and I just want to be the girl who is brave enough to tell the truth,” Renée said. “Addison and Sheri don’t deserve this and neither do the other girls he’s disrespected. I hope telling my story sheds light on a man who has gotten away with their power in the industry for too long.”

Sheri, who shares Addison, 21, and sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with Monty, seemed to address the scandal on social media on July 7.

A post shared by Sheri Nicole (@sherinicole)

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “My biggest concern is —and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them. My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay.”

Addison has recently unfollowed her father on Instagram. Sheri’s Instagram profile no longer includes the word “wife.”

Chris Pratt dubbed himself a “hypocrite” after criticizing the recent performance of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The actor was in Las Vegas last weekend to take in UFC 276, where Israel defended his title against Jared Cannonier. Chris acknowledged that he was cheering for the challenger, who came up short. In a chat with ESPN after the match, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star felt the fight was somewhat underwhelming and needed more action.

“I’m gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don’t know this game, I’m just an actor. But I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of coming out, all that talk and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Cash on that.’ You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so b*****.”

The UFC champ caught wind of the criticism and responded by sharing a clip of Chris getting smacked in 2008’s “Wanted.” He added, “Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan.”

Upon seeing the clip and message, Chris issued a mea culpa.

You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️

“You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything,” he tweeted. “It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ.”

“One Tree Hill” actress Bevin Prince is in mourning after her husband of six years died over the weekend from a lightning strike.

NBC affiliate WECT reported that William Friend, who married Bevin in 2016, was near Masonboro Island in North Carolina when a storm rolled in. During the storm, William was struck by lightning.

Following the strike, deputies were quickly flagged down and began performing CPR on William. After being moved to an ambulance, EMS personnel performed life-saving efforts for another 20 minutes, which proved to be futile.

William was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The former actress and her husband owned a fitness company in North Carolina. William, who was a week away from his 34th birthday, was also CEO of Bisnow, a digital media company.

A post shared by @bevinaprince

Following news of the death, Bisnow said in a statement, “Friends and former colleagues marveled at Friend’s ability and willingness to take on new challenges — whether or not he was ready. He demonstrated that tenacity at an early age.”

A colleague added, “What made Will special was his innate ability to inspire and motivate people — to raise people higher than they thought possible. That is the culture he fostered at Bisnow and, ultimately, that will be his lasting legacy.”

A post shared by @bevinaprince

Bevin regularly appeared on “One Tree Hill” from 2003 to 2012.

Paul Rudd might just be a real life superhero — at least he is to one boy.

The actor decided to take action after hearing a viral story about Brody Ridder, a Colorado boy who’d been bullied and whose classmates refused to sign his yearbook. Not only did Paul recently surprise the boy with a FaceTime call, he also sent a handwritten letter to Brody and an autographed “Ant-Man” helmet.

In a video of the call captured by Brody’s mom, the actor said, “I heard about you. I’m like, ‘I gotta talk to this kid because this kid sounds like my kind of guy.’ Likes chess, likes fencing, likes dinosaurs … am I right?”

The starstruck 12-year-old didn’t seem to know what to say some of the time.

“Well, I’m very excited that I get to talk to you and I get to meet you,” Paul told him.

After the call, the Marvel star sent an encouraging note to Brody, telling him how great it was to speak to him.

“It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish,” Paul penned.

‘This kid sounds like my kinda guy’ — Actor Paul Rudd set a new standard for heroes when he reached out to a 12-year-old boy whose classmates wouldn’t sign his yearbook pic.twitter.com/L223ZkHJJ4

Brody’s mother has documented the friendship on Facebook. She also shared an image of the “Ant-Man” helmet. Paul autographed it and added, “To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!”

In another touching moment, Paul sent Brody a message on Instagram. Brody responded, “Your [sic] my favorite superhero.” Paul sweetly replied, “You’re mine.”

Brody’s story went viral after his mom picked him up from school with a yearbook that was only signed by two fellow students and two teachers. She said he was often bullied in school.

Paul isn’t the first notable name to take note of the story, as the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” invited Brody to the Broadway show, imploring him to bring his yearbook so they could all sign it.

Macy Gray is doubling down and lashing out at critics who disapprove of her stance on transgender women competing in sports against biological women.

In a social media message, the singer told her haters to “f*** off.”

Macy came under fire following a recent interview with Piers Morgan, in which she said, “Just because you go and change your parts doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

“Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

Don’t miss Piers Morgan’s interview with singer Macy Gray on tonight’s show.

TalkTV, 8pm.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/qHSNa6kXYx

The Grammy winner later added, “If you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery. A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

A portion of social media took offense to the comment and felt it was a slight toward the LGBTQ community. Initially, Macy said her comments were “GROSSLY misunderstood,” insisting she’s “been a supporter [of LGBTQ] since day one and never a fake one.”

After a Twitter user quizzed her, Macy noted, “I wasn’t defining trans women. Just women. Because I know what it means to be one. I don’t know what it means to be a trans woman and I never said I did. But that goes both ways.”

Finally, after backlash, Macy had enough. On Wednesday, July 6, she tweeted, “All of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names – just becuz I said something you don’t agree with – be whatever you wana be, and f*** off.”

Macy has found one supporter in J.K. Rowling, who has faced “transphobia” accusations in the past, too. “Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue,” the “Harry Potter” creator tweeted.

After J.K’s backlash was brought up on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Macy said, “I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree… there is a lot of judgement and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is, do you know what I mean?”

“Top Chef” star Justin Sutherland was severely injured over the weekend after falling off a boat and into its propeller.

Justin, who stars on TruTV’s “Fast Foodies,” was boating with friends in Minnesota on Sunday, July 3, when he fell overboard while trying to retrieve his hat.

According to a GoFundMe Page set up to assist with medial bills, the former “Iron Chef America” winner was steering the boat when things went awry.

“While piloting his boat, Justin’s hat blew off. He tried to grab it, hit a wave, and was knocked off the boat,” friend Beth Gillies said on the fundraising page. “He fell into the water near the motor, and the propeller did a number on his head and left arm. His arm is broken, but his grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage. His jaw is severely broken, but doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time.”

Justin, who also broke several bones, will have to undergo plastic surgery to correct the many lacerations he received.

The celebrity chef is expected to be okay in time.

“Justin is currently in the hospital and set to be there for some time, having had many surgeries so far and facing many more to come,” the GoFundMe said. “While he would love to talk to everyone as he is recuperating, his jaw is currently wired shut, so don’t take it personally if he can’t call you back just yet.”

Justin did not have health insurance at the time of the accident.

Likely due to the fact that he was a fan favorite during Season 16 “Top Chef,” donations have poured in to the GoFundMe, with someone even anonymously donating $10,000 on July 6. Thus far, over $100,000 has been raised.

A post shared by Justin Sutherland (@chefjustinsutherland)

Over the years, Justin has judged countless TV cooking shows on Food Network, and has cooked for a who’s who of Hollywood.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly “done” romantically with Tristan Thompson, despite his best efforts to “win” her back.

Multiple reports claim Khloe has been quietly dating a private equity investor whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian.

“Khloe has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloe, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”

Over the past six years, Tristan and Khloe have split up several times, almost always due to his cheating. In the past, she’s typically forgiven him and reconciled. The NBA star, who shares daughter True with the reality TV star, is apparently hoping for history to repeat itself, as Us Weekly’s source said Tristan has “tried countless times to win [her] back.”

“She is done with him for good romantically,” the source said of Khloe, claiming she and Tristan are “strictly co-parenting.” “They are amicable and spend time together when it comes to True.”

Over Fourth of July weekend, Tristan was photographed getting flirtatious with a woman in Las Vegas. That’s par for the course.

Tristan, the source said, is “single and doing his thing” but “not dating anyone special.” The insider added, “He just likes to party and flirty with girls, which is nothing new.”

To say Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been rocky would be an understatement.

Back in 2018, just two days before Khloe gave birth to daughter True, videos emerged of him cheating on the reality TV star with several women. In the following days, he was then linked to even more women.

Khloe stayed with him through all the allegations and videos.

Then, in 2019, he was again accused of cheating on Khloe, this time with Kylie Jenner’s now-former BFF Jordyn Woods. In the fallout, Khloe split with her beau but blamed Jordyn, not Tristan, for the alleged hookup and family fracture. Fans, though, turned on Khloe and ripped her for backing Tristan. Soon after, she changed her tune.

Almost immediately, Tristan tried winning Khloe back and he often left flirty comments on her Instagram. As time went on, a reconciliation seemed imminent. In 2020, the duo officially reconciled and Khloe tweeted that the entire Jordyn-Tristan incident was “hearsay.”

Soon after, another woman — this time an Instagram model — said she was intimate with Tristan. Still, Khloe backed the father of her daughter. However, things took a turn in late 2021 when personal trainer Maralee Nichols said in court paperwork that she was pregnant with Tristan’s child. The NBA player denied being the father, but admitted to the hook up, which again occurred while he and Khloe were exclusive. In January 2022, following a DNA test, he admitted to fathering the child.

Carlos Santana is “doing well” after a scary incident onstage Tuesday night in which he collapsed.

The music legend was several songs into his set at Pine Knob Music Theater, outside Detroit, Mich., on July 5, when the medical emergency occurred. Reports said he had begun singing “Joy” when he suddenly sat down in front of the drums. He then collapsed backward.

Emergency personnel and staffers rushed to his aid, and workers put up a black tarp to shield concertgoers from Carlos. Shortly after, the “Smooth” guitarist seemed better, waving at the crowd while being wheeled off.

On Wednesday, Carlos shared an Instagram from his wife, Cindy Blackman, which updated his condition.

A post shared by Carlos Santana (@carlossantana)

“Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he’s resting and doing very well!,” she wrote. “He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration.”

Cindy, who serves as her husband’s drummer, noted the conditions at the outdoor venue.

“It was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue,” she said. “He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos.”

Bam Margera appears to have relapsed after he escaped a Florida rehab center for the second time, disturbing new video appears to show.

On June 25, the former reality TV personality vanished from a rehab center and he seems to have met up with several men during the two days in which he was on the run. TMZ obtained a video — purported to be from that time — that Bam appears intoxicated in. The website said Bam met up with some people at a sports bar and had several alcoholic drinks.

During the 48 hours in which his family and police were desperately looking for him, the one-time MTV star went to the hospital for an injured wrist. Bam even told one of the men he was with to snap a photo of him in a hospital bed.

After leaving the hospital, the prankster went to a strip club in Pompano Beach, Florida, the report says. There, he told his pals to keep the women away from him.

Eventually Bam ended up at a friend’s house, where he appears to be unconscious in the video.

On June 27, Bam was located at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where friends, family and police staged an intervention. Afterward, Bam agreed to go back to treatment.

Bam’s late June escape from rehab was his second of the month, as he was reported missing from his court-mandated rehab stay back on June 13. He was found hiding out in a Delray Beach, Fla., hotel room two days later.

