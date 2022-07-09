What's Releasing on HBO Max in May 2022: The Staircase and More – Leisure Byte

Ads

A new month is here and, HBO Max has become everyone’s one-stop destination for all things good. So, if you are wondering what’s releasing on HBO Max in May 2022, then you have arrived at the right place. The stand-alone streaming platform by Warner Bros. Discovery has always been an impressive place to find interesting films and series. Starting from offering us epics like Game of Thrones to teen dramas like Euphoria to making it possible to stream blockbusters like Dune, The Batman on our screens at home, the OTT platform is really upping its game with the onset of every month.

So, what do they have in store this time? Well, here is a list of all the new releases on HBO Max for May 2022. So dive right in and, pick out your favourites or, pick ’em all!

May 5

The Staircase

Las Bravas F.C.

Queen Stars Brazil

May 8

Winning Time: The Rise of Lakers Dynasty Finale

May 12

Who’s By Your Side

Hacks Season 2

May 15

The Time Traveler’s Wife

May 26

That Damn Michael Che Season 2

Tig n’ Seek Season 4

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Finale

Coming Soon in May (Dates to be Announced Soon)

Legendary Season 3

Pause with Sam Jay Season 2

Do you see something you fancy? Let us know in the comments below what releases are you excited about the most!

*The list of HBO Max releases in May 2022 will be updated as and when more releases are announced*

