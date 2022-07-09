Best deals today: Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, and more – Pocketnow

Ads

We have great news for every Apple fan looking to purchase a new laptop, as the 16-inch MacBook Pro and other smaller MacBook Pro models are currently on sale. Savings start at $200 with the larger model that is now available for $2,299. This will get you a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 16.6-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, a six-speaker sound system with force canceling woofers, and up to 21 hours of battery life. And you can get twice as much storage space if you’re willing to pay $2,499, as the 1TB storage models also receive a $200 discount.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider going for the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro, which also receives $200 savings on its Silver and Space Gray color options. You get the same 14-inch Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, and 16GB RAM under the hood. However, you will have to choose whether to go for the 512GB model that sells for $1,799 or the 1TB storage option that can be yours for $2,299.

Apple’s 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most powerful laptops. It features Apple’s M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and more under the hood. It is a fantastic tool for creators and anyone who wants amazing battery life on their laptop.

Yes, we know the 13-inch MacBook Pro was also listed yesterday in our best deals post. However, yesterday’s savings weren’t as great as those available at Best Buy, where you can get a new 13-inch MacBook Pro for just $1,000 after scoring a $300 discount. This will get you a new model with an Apple M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space, and the best part is that you can score these savings on its Silver and Space Gray color options.

And if you’re just looking for a more affordable option to get basic work done, then you can check out the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 that is now selling for $300. I mean, it could be a great idea to get your hands on both models since you would be able to pay for this Chromebook with the savings received on the purchase of your new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Either way, the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 comes with a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, a MediaTek 8183 processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and other great features. Or you can add $50 to your current savings and go for the BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor that now sells for $350 after scoring a $50 discount.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is still a fantastic option for those looking to get a more affordable MacBook Pro. It features Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $800 after receiving an 18 percent discount, which means that you will be able to enjoy this cool Android tablet and get to keep $180 in your pocket. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, 256GB storage space, and a long-lasting battery. Now, I strongly recommend you check it out, as this model sells for the same price as the 128GB storage model.

However, you can also check out the smaller Galaxy Tab S8 that comes with an 11-inch LCD display and a 17 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $580 on its 128GB storage model. Or get twice the storage for $649, which will also get you better $130.99 savings.

However, you can also opt for a larger display to watch your favorite content. The Hisense ULED Premium 55U8G QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K Smart TV is now available for just $600 after receiving a 14 percent discount that will get you $100 savings.

Ads

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. You will find three options to choose from, but they will all deliver an outstanding media experience and other features to help you create anything you want.

Savings aren’t as great on the smaller 41mm model, but 14 percent is better than paying the full retail price. Either way, you can buy this option for $599 after a $100 discount. or you can opt for $70 savings on the GPS-only models that now start at $329. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you can check out the Apple Watch SE that now sells for $280 on its 40mm model with LTE after the latest savings.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a brand new display with slimmer bezels than the last generation. The Watch also features new sensors and is powered by the powerful Apple chipset.

Finally, we have spotted some cool savings on the Tile Starter Pack, which now sells for $40 after receiving a 27 percent discount representing $15 savings. This pack contains a Tile Mate and Tile Slim, which are two great Bluetooth trackers for those who keep misplacing their keys, wallets, and other stuff all the time. You can also purchase a single Tile Mate for just $25, which is still a bit more affordable than paying for one Apple AirTag, which sells for $27.50 after a 5 percent discount.

And suppose you already own Apple’s tracker. In that case, you can also consider going for the Spigen Air Fit Designed for Apple AirTag Wallet Card Case Cover that will let you put your AirTag in your wallet without feeling that something’s off every time you sit on it. It now goes for $12 after picking up a $3 discount, which isn’t so bad, considering that it represents a 20 percent discount.

Tile Bluetooth trackers will help you find your stuff all the time, as you use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

