Tuca & Bertie Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, episodes and more – Web News Observer

Ads

Is Tuca & Bertie returning for another season? Continue reading to find out more about Tuca & Bertie Season 3.

Tuca & Bertie is an American adult animated sitcom created by cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt. The show has an excellent portrayal of adulthood and friendship-based topics, as well as its humor and visual aesthetic, which is why it has gotten mainly favorable reviews from critics. By giving the titular characters inner lives that are richer and more fully developed, the series expands on the dramatic arcs. Because of this, viewers from all around the world have praised the creativity of this animated series.



Hence, this easily states why it was a good decision for the network to continue the show for another season after this fairly good reception. To help you prepare before streaming the new season, we’ve put up a quick summary of everything you need to know about the season’s release date, plot, and cast. Continue reading to learn more about Tuca & Bertie Season 3.



Yes, it is official! Tuca & Bertie is returning for a third season. The official Twitter handle of Tuca & Bertie also confirmed the renewal status by sharing the news and simply quoting, “They’re not flying the coop just yet. Tuca & Bertie is coming back for season 3 on @adultswim” Take a look at the official post below:

They're not flying the coop just yet. Tuca & Bertie is coming back for season 3 on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/hkVsF56sFu

— Tuca & Bertie (@tucaandbertie) August 4, 2021

After months of waiting, the network has officially confirmed that Tuca & Bertie Season 3 is set to premiere on Sunday, July 10, 2022. These episodes will be available to stream at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, followed by its premiere on HBO Max the next day.

The official Twitter handle of the series also confirmed the news by sharing the official release date along with a sneak peek of 15 secs clip by simply quoting, “Tuca and Bertie return July 10 on @adultswim.” Take a look at the official post below:

Tuca and Bertie return July 10 on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/nbBm0rtHNX

— Tuca & Bertie (@tucaandbertie) June 15, 2022

According to Deadline, Adult Swim shared that Tuca & Bertie Season 2 made for an increase in both teen viewers (12-17) and young female viewers increased the number of teen viewers (ages 12-17) and young females (18-24) for the network. Moreover on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the first season holds an approval rating of 98% based on 47 reviews, with an average rating of 8.2/10.

The website’s critical consensus reads, “Tuca & Bertie skips right past BoJack Horseman’s shadow with its chipper sensibility and madcap sight gags, bringing plenty of laughs as it addresses adulting anxiety and exalts the joys of friendship.” On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 80 out of 100, based on 16 critics, indicating “generally favorable reviews.”



The second season has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 20 reviews, with an average rating of 8.29/10. The website’s critical consensus states, “Tuca & Bertie’s superb second season is as vivid and sparkling as the first, diving deeper into its dynamic leads without losing any of its singular humor.” On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 87 out of 100, based on 8 critics, indicating “universal acclaim”.

After so many great reviews from different sites, it is not a surprise that the animated series has been renewed for a second season. Over the course of the last two seasons, this series has gotten good in a storyline that has helped in streaming numbers from the audience around the world. The viewers have become die-hard fans because of the way show creators have dealt with the character and the storyline of the series.



The comedy, which was created by Lisa Hanawalt, centers on best friends Tuca and Bertie, who both just so happen to be haunted by ghosts. Tuca likes to bury her inner demons behind the toilet, while Bertie is hard at work unearthing them with the aid of a therapist. She’ll take care of them later because she’s currently too preoccupied trying to avoid being single! While doing so, Speckle (Steven Yeun) discovers that he is being pushed to the verge of insanity. Fortunately, he is only a cartoon.

Tuca & Bertie Season 3 has released no official summary, but based on how Season 2 ended, we can make some pretty good assumptions about the story and topics that will be explored in the upcoming episode. Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Episode 10, The Flood, was released on August 15, 2021. The episode is directed by Mollie Helms and written by Lisa Hanawalt. It is estimated that the season finale was viewed by 0.336 million U.S viewers.



In the finale episode, the viewers got to see that, the ruined levees are not repaired by Timbourine and Tamarind, the mayors of Birdtown, due to the moss’s political meddling. They ruptured because of a heavy thunderstorm that hit the city. As the city’s wealthier residents evacuate, this causes the city to start flooding, which is made worse by the drainage system becoming blocked with moss. Bertie struggles to see the advantages of her several meetings with Doctor Joanne while in treatment. The two decide to return home as the flood gets worse, and Bertie goes to visit Tuca, who is still waiting for Kara to return her call.

The two get ready to depart, but Tuca is hesitant to do so because she worries that Kara might return and be unable to find her in the storm. Bertie accidentally releases Tuca’s repressed emotions as she gathers her possessions, and they emerge as ghosts that swirl above her head. When Bertie and Tuca are compelled to leave Tuca’s flat, which was on dry land, Bertie chooses to go to her and Speckle’s home.



Tuca’s tumultuous relationship with her late mother and her history with alcoholism are among the buried feelings that the two start to explore. The two see Kara’s lighthouse residence before Bertie has a chance to process Tuca’s final feeling. Tuca leaps from the improvised raft and swims over to the lighthouse, where he meets the keeper. Tuca anxiously asks the keeper where Kara is, and he directs her to a cruise ship where Kara and her employees are relaxing. When Kara approaches Tuca, the two just exchange a silent shrug.

Dejected, Bertie and Tuca address the problems in their relationship and go see Speckle, who was stuck as the floodwaters neared their house. A narrator explains that the flood washed away the moss from the city of Birdtown. To Tuca’s apartment, which was unaffected by the flood, Speckle, Tuca, and Bertie return. As rescue helicopters bring in stranded citizens, the two stare into the setting sun. In the post-credits sequence, Dr. Joanne offers advice to the pair, which consists of a Sex Bus reject and the bird that Tuca hurled into the latter’s car.



The confirmed cast members to reprise their roles in the upcoming season are as follows:

Additionally, compared to the previous season, there are expected to be many more guest stars in the upcoming one. Some of your previous favorite supporting cast members will still be present, but some new ones will also be introduced. It is rumored that a few recurring characters may return in the future season.

Both Richard E. Grant and Pamela Adlon are anticipated to reprise their roles as Dr. Joanne, Bertie’s therapist, and Holland, Bertie’s superior at Conde Nest. As of July 6, 2022, the network still hadn’t made any new casting announcements. We, therefore, implore viewers to be patient as the network will notify them in advance if any new characters will be featured in the following season. When the episode premieres, viewers should also carefully monitor any such events on social media.



Tuca & Bertie Season 3 is reported to have 10 episodes just like the first and second seasons, usually having an average runtime of approx 22–26 minutes. We’d also like to point out that, as of July 6, 2022, the exact episode titles and synopsis for the upcoming season cannot be confirmed.

Moreover, HBO Max will be the platform where the show will be broadcast; unlike Netflix, HBO Max will likely screen its shows every week rather than in seasons. Since Adult Swim has a set airing schedule, it might possibly be the case.



When released Tuca & Bertie Season 3 along with Season 1 and 2 will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max with an official membership account. The first season of the show is also available to stream on Netflix.

To view the different genres of shows offered on the platform, users must purchase a membership based on their preferences. So, we recommend that you renew your accounts and begin streaming the series to recollect the events from the prior seasons before you tune in to watch the upcoming season on the streaming platform.

Bake like no one is watching

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 streaming globally on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/MwkTA0B2GM

— Tuca & Bertie (@tucaandbertie) July 2, 2022

Ads

The official trailer for the upcoming season was released on June 15, 2022, with the tagline stating, “Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong are back for a third season as inseparable BFFs Tuca and Bertie!” Take a look at the official trailer below :

Catch up on the previous seasons while you wait for Tuca & Bertie Season 3 to premiere on HBO Max and Adult Swim.

source