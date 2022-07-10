The best deals at Amazon in March 2022: Gift cards, LG OLEDs and more – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By carolin lehmann
Updated on: March 24, 2022 / 5:02 PM / Essentials
Save big when you shop Amazon’s March deals. We’ve found the best deals at Amazon in March 2022, including deals on gift cards, LG OLED TVs, Apple watches, the best toys and more that you can shop right now.
Top products in this article:
The best Apple AirPods deal: Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)
Some of the featured Amazon deals for March 2022 include a big sale on Amazon devices. You can save on all sorts of Amazon tech right now, including:
You’ll find deals on quality gear from trusted brands like LG, JBL and Apple. Our favorite sale finds are ahead.
Or, click the button below to see all the stuff on sale at Amazon right now.
If you’re shopping for an Easter gift, here’s a great idea: an Amazon Easter egg reveal gift card. This glossy little egg card holder, included at no extra charge, slides open to reveal a gift card in the denomination of your choosing.
“I was surprised by the size,” said one Amazon reviewer. “It’s as big as my face!”
Amazon gift card with Easter egg reveal holder
The 65-inch screen of this OLED smart TV features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device’s a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.
LG 65-inch C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,747 (regularly $2,500)
This Lenovo touchscreen laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD storage has a 360-degree hinge so you can use it in tent mode, stand mode and tablet mode. Its webcam has a physical shutter for privacy.
This laptop also comes with a free three-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop, $600 (reduced from $850)
Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple’s newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.
Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)
You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.
Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $170 (reduced from $179)
The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you’ll likely find a nice pairing with a new Apple Watch band and the many watch faces available.
The base Apple Watch Series 7 model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, starts at $350 at Amazon. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for $449 (additional monthly fees from your wireless provider will apply).
The Apple Watch is also available right now are at Walmart for even less. We’ve included those links below.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $350 (reduced from $399)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $449 (reduced from $499)
The deadline for filing your 2021 taxes is quickly approaching, which means it’s going to be increasingly difficult to find a deal on tax preparation software moving forward. That said, TurboTax is currently on discount at Amazon — you can save a good chunk of cash by downloading there instead of buying direct from TurboTax.
(Want to learn more about TurboTax and taxes in general? Check out our what you need to know about taxes in 2022 guide.)
TurboTax Deluxe 2021, $50 (reduced from $60)
TurboTax Premier 2021 (Investments & Rental Properties), $70 (reduced from $90)
One of the most buzzed about — and often sold out — toys of the past holiday season is the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue. Kids can search for virtual fairies using this toy. It’s similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Once caught, the fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, for 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.
The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder is back in stock at Amazon — and available at a deep 40% discount.
Shop more the best toys on Amazon, here.
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $24 (reduced from $40)
WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $29 (reduced from $40)
Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.
This Roomba is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)
This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.
11.6″ HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $140 (reduced from $260)
This popular toy set includes 12 dolls (two OMG, six LOL Surprise, two Pets and two Lil Sisters); more 70 pieces to unbox; and packaging that doubles as a movie studio, with four stages and a green screen.
Shop more the best toys on Amazon, here.
LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios, $69 (reduced from $136)
You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds — they’re less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.
JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)
The Neo Chair is one of Amazon’s best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support for well under $100. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of color options, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels. Expert assembly is available at an added cost ($49).
Looking for more seating options? Check out our favorite office chairs you can get online.
Neo Chair, $69 (reduced from $105)
These Kimberly-Clark duckbill N95 masks have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft-but-strong headbands. If you’re willing to buy a box of 50, the price per mask is under $1. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen for N95 masks, full stop.
Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $47 (reduced from $57)
These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Again, be sure to apply the 5% off coupon before you checkout.
Lauer V-shaped face mask, $13 after coupon (reduced from $20)
This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It’s currently marked down to $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)
First published on March 1, 2022 / 2:29 PM
Oprah wrote on Instagram that she “had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath.”
Britain’s inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1%.
Police said that either a suspect or suspects fired into a crowd during a “celebratory gathering.”
Patricia Castillo and Leonard Hawkins were booked on various charges in the Fresno County Jail.
Thirty years ago, the Great Salt Lake covered 3,000 square miles, but is now at its lowest level ever recorded.
Tesla founder’s jilting of the social media company ends a fraught courtship and leaves its immediate future in doubt.
“I think it elevates the city” says president of Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino, now showing a digital Van Gogh exhibit.
Denomination with 1.2 million members abandoning investments in Exxon, Chevron, and others after they failed to cut emissions.
People tricked into wiring cash have until the end of August to file a claim as part of a $586 million settlement.
The throngs of American tourists in Europe will benefit from the dollar’s near parity with the euro this summer.
Mulvaney’s comments come as former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spent his day being deposed by the House Jan. 6 select committee
Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and documentarian Alex Holder appear on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” this Sunday.
When it comes to control of state legislatures, Republicans have the upper hand.
The offer by the leader of the far-right group comes with the demand that his testimony be live on national television.
Evans is to report to prison within days.
Health officials in New York City and Los Angeles are sounding the alarm on a resurgence of COVID-19, as cases and virus hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide. CBS News medical contributor Dr David Agus joins CBS Mornings to discuss the latest wave.
Omicron subvariant BA.5 is responsible for more than half of all new cases in the country, according to the CDC.
COVID cases are on the rise again, fueled by a recent Omicron strain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the BA.5 subvariant is the dominant strain. As cases rise, some cities are reconsidering mask mandates. Carter Evans has more.
President Biden signed an executive order Friday to help protect abortion access in states that are banning the procedure. The order directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to protect access to abortion medication, including emergency contraception, and to ensure emergency care for women experiencing pregnancy loss. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
Company received more than 300 reports of space heaters overheating, but kept quiet about the risk for years, feds say.
Lt. William J. McGowan’s P-47 Thunderbolt was shot down over France’s Moon-sur-Elle on June 6, 1944.
Britain’s inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1%.
Elena Rybakina has defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.
“Everyone wants to sacrifice an animal in the name of Allah, but they are not able to do so because they’re poor,” said Mohammad Nadir from a cattle market in Mazar-e-Sharif.
The prime minister also announced Saturday that he would step down.
Oprah wrote on Instagram that she “had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath.”
The Black Keys this year celebrated 20 years together and released their eleventh studio album. The multi Grammy Award-winning band is now kicking off a tour of the recent blues album and caught up with CBS correspondent Anthony Mason before they hit the road.
All shows through at least the next three weeks have been postponed.
“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” his manager said.
Sirico is best known for his memorable turn as mobster “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he’s abandoning his $44 billion dollar bid to buy Twitter and take the publicly traded company private. Michael George explains where the once very public deal stands.
Tesla founder’s jilting of the social media company ends a fraught courtship and leaves its immediate future in doubt.
The first company to deliver an all-electric truck to customers has faced a recent stock plunge that has some questioning if it can avoid bankruptcy. CBS News senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
Digital asset brokerage company Voyager Digital is the latest casualty of the cryptocurrency meltdown. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss what this means for investors.
Visits to counseling centers, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics and cosmetic surgery clinics will also be erased from users’ location histories.
“It tells a national story about our persistence, our democracy and the beginnings of our race relations,” one preservationist told CBS News.
Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former South Dakota gold mine a mile underground.
The spotted lanternfly feeds on more than 100 species of plants, including hops, fruit trees and native trees.
The low-cost CAPSTONE is a pathfinder to test an unusual lunar orbit for NASA’s Artemis moon program.
The United Nations has warned that extinctions are accelerating worldwide and at least a million species could disappear.
Police said that either a suspect or suspects fired into a crowd during a “celebratory gathering.”
Funeral services have begun for the victims of the Highland Park parade massacre. Charlie De Mar reports.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down while delivering a campaign speech near Osaka. The suspected gunman was quickly apprehended. Elizabeth Palmer has the latest.
Heard’s legal team alleged that the inclusion of the erroneous juror violated her due process rights.
A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces involuntary manslaughter and other charges for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later.
Advanced Space flight controllers report the small spacecraft is “happy and healthy,” two days after losing contact.
The low-cost CAPSTONE is a pathfinder to test an unusual lunar orbit for NASA’s Artemis moon program.
New infrared sensor technology is designed to improve detection of ballistic and hypersonic weapons.
The SES-22 relay station is the first of six new satellites that will deliver TV, radio and data across the U.S.
“Seeing the Earth from the outside … it really puts things into perspective,” Katya Echazarreta said.
Concerts are back on track, with rock, heavy metal, country and hip hop artists returning to live performances.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
If you work in one of these industries, you already know the risks.
As abortion-rights activists mourned the end of an era, anti-abortion advocates celebrated a long-fought victory.
In 2018, Patrick De La Cerda ordered a handmade, work-of-art engagement ring for his fiancée, but was killed before he could present it to her. “48 Hours” goes inside the story of a complex murder plot.
The Black Keys this year celebrated 20 years together and released their eleventh studio album. The multi Grammy Award-winning band is now kicking off a tour of the recent blues album and caught up with CBS correspondent Anthony Mason before they hit the road.
A 22-foot long, 10-foot high skeleton of a Gorgosaurus is expected to sell for a price between $5 and $8 million, and even possibly more when an auction ends late this month. The skeleton has been on display at the Sotheby’s Auction house in New York. Dana Jacobson reports.
After training and cooking across the world, Caribbean island native Debra Sardinha-Metivier has returned home and added her own influence to her food while carrying on a three-generation family tradition as a chef and restaurateur. Michelle Miller reports this week for “The Dish.”
The past is meeting the present on London’s famous Savile Row. Jeff Glor went there to explore the central location known for making the best suits in the world.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
The best deals at Amazon in March 2022: Gift cards, LG OLEDs and more – CBS News
Watch CBS News