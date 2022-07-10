Our report covers an iPad patent relating to multiple installation modes + 2 MacBook patents covering the camera notch & new concept – Patently Apple

Ads





Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published three patent applications from Apple that relate to the MacBook camera notch, a new MacBook concept and a hybrid iPad-keyboard form factor.



Patent #1: The MacBook’s Camera Notch



Today the U.S. Patent Office published Apple’s patent application for the MacBook’s camera notch that was introduced in October 2021. Today’s patent is now a patent fulfilled.







For those wanting to dive into the details of this MacBook feature, review Apple’s patent application 20220214724.



Patent #2: MacBook Housing with Actuators for Producing Haptic and Audio Output



Apple’s patent application relates to acoustic/haptic actuators that use external housing surfaces to produce sound and haptic output. An electronic device has a housing that forms an exterior surface of the electronic device. An array of actuators is coupled to the housing and is operable to move the housing in order to produce sound waves and/or haptic output via the exterior surface. In this way, less space is consumed by acoustic and haptic devices as compared to similar conventional devices, thereby allowing for thinner electronic devices and/or room for other components within the housing.



The actuators, located on both sides of the trackpad, may be operable to move different regions of the housing to produce sound waves within different frequency ranges, to produce haptic output and sound waves at different areas, and so on.



For example, a first region may be used to produce sound waves within a first frequency range (such as a treble frequency range of approximately 2-17 kilohertz) and a second region may be used to produce sound waves within a second frequency range that is lower than the first frequency range (such as a bass frequency range of approximately 60 to 250 hertz).



Apple’s patent further relates to acoustic/haptic actuators (combined acoustic and haptic actuators) that use external housing surfaces to produce sound and haptic output. An electronic device has a housing that forms an exterior surface of the electronic device. An array of actuators is coupled to the housing and is operable to move the housing in order to produce sound waves and/or haptic output via the exterior surface. In this way, less space is consumed by acoustic and haptic devices as compared to similar conventional devices, thereby allowing for thinner electronic devices and/or room for other components within the housing.



Apple’s patent FIG. 9A below depicts a second example of a MacBook that includes multiple acoustic/haptic actuator housing regions; FIG. 9B depicts the MacBook in FIG. 9A in a closed configuration with a large acoustic/haptic actuator region.







Apple’s patent FIGS. 10 and 11 depict flow charts illustrating a first and second method for operating acoustic/haptic actuators; FIG. 5B depicts a user touching a portion of the housing (Palm area and/or the top side of the MacBook when closed) where a capacitive touch sensing layer is coupled to the housing.

To dive into the details of patent application 20220214751, click here.



Patent #3: Hinged Keyboard Accessory for iPad having Multiple Installation Modes







On May 3, 2022 Patently Apple posted an IP report titled “Apple wins a Patent for a next-gen hinged keyboard iPad accessory with multiple modes that could possibly double as a Hybrid Device.” Today the U.S. Patent Office published a second patent for this invention under number 20220214722. You could check out a wide variety of patent figures in our May third report along with more details. You could also review Apple’s latest patent here.



Usually, a continuation patent will list 20 or more new patent claims to bolster the patent’s protection. However, I don’t know if this patent filing was mishandled by Apple legal or not, but I was unable to find any additional patent claims, content or added inventors to explain the duplication of this patent from its publicized May patent application. If I missed a tiny new detail, please let me know.





