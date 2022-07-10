How Cryptocurrencies have proved to be invaluable to global charities: Crypto Competitions explains – The Tribune India

Ads

Follow Us

Epaper

Login / Register

A –

A +

Updated At: Jul 09, 2022 12:07 PM (IST)



Numerous other global charities are taking the Cryptocurrency route to reach new audiences to raise funds. As per Cryptocurrency expert Crypto Competitions, “by tapping into crypto, charities have been able to breakthrough and leverage a young generation of supporters that exist beyond their usual donor base and philanthropists.”

Cryptocurrency came to the rescue of non-profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When local events were put to a screeching halt due to global lockdowns, cryptocurrencies became new vehicles of fundraising for charities across the globe,” explains Crypto Competitions. As charities adapt to the new normal, their evolved trust in cryptocurrencies has helped them consider crypto fundraisers as a dependable source of revenue generation.

Crypto Competitions shares that crypto projects have clear segregation of how they will use the funds. Most of cryptocurrencies are giving back to the community by supporting charities. Giving an average of 2% of each sale proceeds to a charity has become a norm for crypto projects supporting a cause and working with non-profits or other charitable organizations.

Another huge plus of raising funds via crypto is that blockchain technology makes it easy for charities as well as donors to monitor where funds are utilized. The added layers of transparency crypto offer enable charities to attract more Gen Xers and millennials.

By opening the doors for cryptocurrency, charities have seen some of the biggest donations ever in the past year.



A –

A +

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

Before protesters went on a rampage in his residence, PM Wic…

It is believed that Sachin along with Goldy Brar made the en…

Phone conversations indicate security trimming triggered Pun…

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also seeks land for Vidhan Sabha, se…

View All

Ads

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising four eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the paper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Designed and Developed by: Grazitti Interactive

source