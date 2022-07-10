Cryptocurrency: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu among 5 most valuable memecoins – Economic Times

In the crypto-verse, memecoins are quite popular even though they lack sound fundamentals as these community and sentiment-based coins have delivered strong returns to investors. While these memecoins don’t seek to add any new value to your life, their valuations are no joke. Here are some of the top memecoins in the crypto world, based on their market capitalisation.
The largest memecoin, Dogecoin, was released on its own blockchain, giving a face to dog-themed tokens. The memecoin made headlines in 2021 when it delivered multibagger returns to investors in a single year and made it to the top-10 crypto coins.
Dogecoins are alleged to be Elon Musk’s favourite token. His company accepts Doge for Tesla merchandise.
Market Capitalization: $16.35 billion (as of February 28, 2022, 8 am IST; Source: Coinmarketcap.com)
The self-proclaimed DOGE killer briefly entered the top 10 crypto list but now sits at the 14th spot. It is another dog theme memecoin created anonymously in August 2020 under the pseudonym ‘Ryoshi’ and has an unlimited supply.
This meme coin quickly gained speed and value as a community of investors was drawn in by the charm of the coin along with headlines and tweets from Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin. There are currently 589 trillion SHIB coins in circulation.
Market Capitalization: $12.91 billion (as of February 28, 2022, 8 am IST; Source: Coinmarketcap.com)
This token’s theme is based on Dogecoin and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. During its brief history, the token has seen wild swings in prices but its backers believe that there is space to expand.
Market Capitalization: $765 million (as of February 28, 2022, 8 am IST; Source: Coinmarketcap.com)
Baby Doge has learnt a few tricks from its meme father, DOGE, and has similar community support. Designed to be deflationary and scarcer over time, Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds and adorableness. The coin rewards its holders as more baby doge coins are automatically added to the wallet on each transaction.
Market Capitalization: $479.63 million (as of February 28, 2022, 8 am IST; Source: Coinmarketcap.com)
Kishu Inu was created in April 2021 with the goal of being a decentralized meme project with the purpose of gathering its own fan following. Kishu Inu wants to be the first meme money with real-world applications. The Kishu Inu ecosystem consists of five core elements: the KISHU token, Kishu Swap, Kishu Crate, Kishu Paw Print, and Kishu Swag. Kishu Inu is a deflationary currency that rewards investors who continue to purchase more coins. It has a circulating supply of more than 97 1uadrillion KISHU coins.
Market Capitalization: $142.77 million (as of February 28, 2022, 8 am IST; Source: Coinmarketcap.com)
