Samsung has staggering 50 million smartphones in stock – THE ELEC, Korea Electronics Industry Media

Ads

Samsung had nearly 50 million units of smartphones in distributor stocks, TheElec has learned.

Its mid-tier Galaxy A series took up a huge portion of smartphones in inventory being read to be sold, sources said.

They said Samsung is aiming to ship around 270 million units of smartphones this year and 50 million units is 18% of that.

Healthier numbers will be somewhere around 10% to early-10% so the number shows the tech giant is suffering from low demand for smartphones, they added.

Samsung had manufactured around 20 million units of smartphones per month from January to February.

But his dipped to 10 million units in May __ a likely reaction to too many units in the inventory and low demand.

During the fourth quarter of last year, Samsung had set an aggressive annual production target of around 334 million units for 2022.

This means in terms of shipment, the goal would have been around 300 million units.

But demand for smartphones this year has been lower than expected, with multiple factors, including the Covid-19 lockdowns in China, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and upped raw material prices.

Samsung’s component orders from its suppliers dipped between 30% to 70% from April to May, due to the lowered demand.

source