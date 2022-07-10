Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and other streaming services compared in price – The Mirror

Ads

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime… chances are you’re signed up to at least one TV subscription service.

They offer great entertainment for millions of viewers across the UK, with the lure of exclusive shows and series that you can’t get elsewhere.

But they can also cost a small fortune – particularly if you’re signed up to multiple services.

If you don’t actually make use of all the subscriptions you’re signed up to, now could be a good time to check what ones you can do without.

If you’re a monthly payer, the small cost might not seem a lot – but add it up over the year and you’ll get a bigger picture of what you’re paying.

Those paying yearly will have already forked out the cost of their service up front, so you won’t benefit from cancelling straight away.

Instead, make a note in your diary of when your subscription is due for a renewal so you can decide then whether you want to pay again for another year.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up all the latest prices from some of the top providers so you can work out how much you’re paying.

Netflix raised its prices in March 2022 and below are its current subscription costs:

You can only pay monthly with Netflix, as it doesn't offer an annual membership.

Netflix is reportedly working on a lower-priced subscription service that comes with adverts – although prices and an exact launch date haven't been confirmed yet.

Netflix didn't respond to our request for exact figures on how many films and shows it has – but reports suggest it has more than 7,000 titles.

Now TV, which is owned by Sky, has several memberships offering different types of content, including entertainment and sport packages.

Most deals offer a seven-day free trial. Here are how much they cost:

You should be aware that Now offers a £5 "Boost" service, which allows you to stream on three devices at once and in HD.

This was recently criticised by MoneySavingExpert, who said Now was automatically adding this to new bundle subscribers.

Disney+ offers both a monthly and annual subscription package, which both offer the same level of content.

The subscriptions are priced as follows:

If you do make use of Disney+ then you would save money by purchasing the annual package, which works out at roughly £6.66 each month.

Disney+ has more than 1,200 movies and over 21,000 episodes of TV.

Amazon Prime has thousands of films and TV shows – it didn't respond to our request for exact figures, but reports suggest it could be as much as 24,000 movies and 2,100 shows.

However, not all its content is free. You have to pay to rent some TV shows and films – meaning an extra cost on top of your monthly or annual fee.

However, there are other perks to Amazon Prime.

For example, you get free next-day delivery on thousands of Amazon products and get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading.

Here is how much Amazon Prime costs:

The monthly package would save you money, as it works out at around £6.58 per month.

BritBox was founded by the BBC and ITV – its major selling point is it claims to have the biggest collection of British box sets available in one place.

A spokesperson couldn't tell us how many TV and films it has available right now, but says it amounts to roughly 6,000 hours of viewing.

Again, it also offers a seven day trial so you can try it out before signing up

BritBox prices are as follows:

The yearly package works out at roughly £4.99 per month.

Paramount is the latest streaming service to launch in the UK.

It claims to have 8,000 hours worth of films and TV shows, including Paramount originals and channels including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and SHOWTIME.

A seven-day free trial is available when you sign up.

Here is how much Paramount costs:

If you went for the yearly cost, this works out at effectively £5.83 a month.

