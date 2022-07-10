Home Latest News Here’s everything new in Android 13 Beta 3.2 – 9to5Google

Here’s everything new in Android 13 Beta 3.2 [Gallery] – 9to5Google

By
Lynn Schindler
-
Ads

June 17
Abner Li
– Jun. 17th 2022 12:01 am PT


For a patch, Android 13 Beta 3.2 contains many more changes than expected and we’re diving into everything new as a result.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 Beta 3.2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Beta 3.1 screenshots appear on the left and Beta 3.2 at the right.
For reference, here’s everything new in Android 13 Developer Preview 1, DP2, Beta 1, Beta 2, and Beta 3.
var postYoutubePlayer;function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { postYoutubePlayer = new YT.Player( “post-youtube-video” ); }
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:


Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com
The curious case of a 'Chromecast Audio' successor
Android Data Restore Tool gets Pixel tablet animations
The Google Home and Nest app disaster, a year later
Google Play looks to be getting a new logo

source

Ads
Ads
Previous articleNetflix's Pain Hustlers: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know – MovieWeb
Lynn Schindler
She has spent the past eight years playing the role of an infrastructure consultant, and has now joined Inferse.com as a full time blogger. Her current profession is a result of her deep interest in computer gadgets, laptops, gaming accessories and other tech happenings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR