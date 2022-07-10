150 Best Thanksgiving Instagram Captions – Cute Caption Ideas for Thanksgiving – Seventeen

Ads

“I came in like a butterball.”

As far as I’m concerned, Thanksgiving wins the award for the best holiday because it’s one of the few that revolves around food and who doesn’t love that? Whether you’re attending one or multiple Thanksgiving dinners, or planning the ultimate .css-lec2h6{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:inherit;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:inherit;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;background-image:linear-gradient( to bottom, rgba(241, 220, 225, 1), rgba(241, 220, 225, 1));-webkit-background-position:0 100%;background-position:0 100%;background-repeat:repeat-x;-webkit-background-size:0 0;background-size:0 0;padding-top:0.05rem;padding-bottom:0.05rem;}.css-lec2h6:hover{color:#000000;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;-webkit-background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;background-size:.625rem 3.125rem;}Friendsgiving with all your closest friends, there’s no doubt that you’ll be having lots of fun and laughs throughout the entire night. And, since you’ll be taking tons of photos of your loved ones, food, and the cute outfit you wore that day, you’re probably going to want to post to Insta. So after gathering around with your loved ones and taking the perfect selfie, we’ve rounded up the best captions to perfectly describe your night.

Luckily for you, we have got you covered with the best Instagram captions that will make everyone wish they thought of it first. So, make sure to take plenty of pics throughout the night, because you might need to do a photo dump for the big holiday.

Tamara Fuentes is the current Associate Entertainment Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers TV, movies, books, celebrities, and more. She can often be found in front of a screen fangirling about something new. Before joining Cosmopolitan, she was the entertainment editor over at Seventeen. She is also a member of the Television Critics Association and the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

.css-azif86{color:#000000;display:block;font-family:GTWalsheim,Helvetica,sans-serif;font-weight:bold;margin-bottom:0.3125rem;margin-top:0;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}@media (any-hover: hover){.css-azif86:hover{color:link-hover;}}@media(max-width: 48rem){.css-azif86{font-size:1.125rem;line-height:1.3;}}@media(min-width: 40.625rem){.css-azif86{font-size:1rem;line-height:1.3;}}@media(min-width: 64rem){.css-azif86{font-size:1.125rem;line-height:1.3;}}Meet HP’s Girls Save the World Challenge Winner

100+ Instagram Captions Perfect for Mother’s Day

The Most Savage Captions for Your Next Instagram

75 Cute Easter Puns To Share For Egg-stra Laughs

45 Best Memorial Day Instagram Captions

70 Beach Insta Captions That’ll Get All The Likes

90 Summer Instagram Captions

90 Birthday Instagram Captions For Your Big Day

45 Travel Instagram Captions for Your Next Vacay

Amazon Is Having A Secret AirPods Sale Today

75 Best Graduation Instagram Captions

150 Song Lyrics For Every Instagram Caption Post

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

Seventeen picks products that we think you’ll love the most. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source