Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 5th, 2022

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,556.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Cwm LLC Sells 22,883 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

source