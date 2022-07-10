CRAFTSMAN’s 20V chainsaw lopper easily trims branches at $119, more in New Green Deals – Electrek

Ads

July 8

Patrick Campanale

– Jul. 8th 2022 10:44 am PT

@pcamp96

While normal chainsaws can be large, bulky, heavy, and noisy, opting for the compact 6-inch CRAFTSMAN lopper makes it easier for you to trim up to 4-inch thick branches without the extra hassle of larger models. The brand’s 20V cordless chainsaw lopper is more trimmer, less chainsaw, but all electric. It can handle smaller branches with ease and clamps down on them to make cutting a simple chore. Down to $119 from its normal $149 going rate, today’s deal marks the first sale that we’ve seen so far in 2022. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Cordless Chainsaw Lopper Kit for $119.20 shipped. Normally $149, this marks the first discount that we’ve seen so far at Amazon this year and is also within $7 of the all-time low set back in 2020. Sporting a patented clamping jaw, you can use this tool to easily and safely grab or cut tree limbs. CRAFTSMAN’s 6-inch lopper doesn’t have a traditional long chain on it like normal saws. Instead, the chain is smaller and is encased inside of jaws to make it safer to use. It’s also gas-free since this model runs off of CRAFTSMAN’s 20V battery, making it quieter, lighter, and better for the environment as well. You’ll even find a three year limited warranty included with your purchase.

The official ECOFLOW Amazon storefront is now serving up some notable price drops on its portable power stations. First up, we have the ECOFLOW RIVER Portable Outdoor Power Station for $499 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $579, this is a solid $80 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. You can also add the regularly $300 110 Watt Portable Solar Panel to your cart for FREE when you apply code EFHOBOTECH5 at checkout. Alongside the optional solar charging features, this model boasts a 720Wh capacity that can power up to 10 devices at once with three pure sine wave AC outlets, 100W USB-C, three USB-A outputs, and a DC port. The onboard display and companion app deliver real-time tracking data and the entire unit can be charged from 0 to 80% in one hour, according to ECOFLOW.

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Healy Ridge E-bike for $949.99 shipped. That’s a full $150 off its normal going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This e-bike enters with a 250W motor that’s able to propel it at up to 20 MPH when used in the pedal assist mode. That means you’ll do some of the work while the bike picks up the slack, which is something that’s actually quite handy when going up or down hills. Plus, the 26-inch wheels allow riders ranging from 64- to 74-inches able to enjoy this e-bike. The battery lasts for around 25 miles on a single charge and only takes four hours to go from 0% to 100%, meaning you can power up mid-day with ease. There’s an 18-speed drivetrain as well as mechanical disk brakes which allow you to really dial the e-bike in and stop on a dome should you need to. Dive into our review of Schwinn’s other e-bike offerings to learn more about what the brand brings to the table.

The official Gotrax Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its electric scooters and bikes, with the new G4 Scooter leading the way at $552.49 shipped. Down from the usual $650 price tag it launched with at the beginning of last month, today’s offer amounts to $98 in savings and marks a new all-time low. This is also one of the very first discounts to date, as well. Sporting a 25-mile range on a single charge, the Gotrax G4 comes powered by a 350W motor that enables the electric scooter to travel at upwards of 20 MPH top speeds. Alongside the 10-inch pneumatic tires which lead to a smoother ride, there’s also an integrated headlight, folding design, and integrated LED control panel for monitoring range, speed, and more.

GEN3 is currently marking all of its in-stock e-bikes down to $899 with free shipping when you use the code SUMMER at checkout. Our favorite sale is the Stride which falls to the aforementioned $899 from its normal going rate of $1,199 direct from GEN3 and $1,500 going rate at Best Buy, beating our previous mention of $1,100 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to take you on trips all over the city this summer, the GEN3 Stride e-bike features a 500W motor and five different levels of pedal assist that can bring you up to speeds of 20 MPH. On top of that, it can go as far as 40 miles on a single charge, which means you can head to work, stop by the store, and ride home all without plugging in. Of course, no gas or oil is required for using this e-bike, making it more economical than driving an ICE car around.

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the Delfast Top 3.0 Electric Dirt Bike for $6,399 shipped with the code ELEK200 at checkout. Today’s deal saves $200 from its normal going rate, beats our last mention by an additional $100, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most e-bikes can go 20, 30, or even 50 miles on a charge, you’ll end up having to plug in before the day’s over on longer trips most of the time. Well, the Delfast ensures that you can get just about anywhere on a single charge. With a 200 mile range per charge, this electric dirt bike has a similar range to many smaller cars and other full-sized EVs. It also features a top speed of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the road since it’s a class 2 e-bike, giving you the ability to travel at near-highway speeds in permitted areas. Don’t forget to check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

After checking out the cordless electric chainsaw deal above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

After shopping the cordless electric chainsaw deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

@pcamp96

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn’t make that last one rhyme), I’m always looking for the best deals around! If you’ve got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

The top 10 fastest-charging EVs currently available

Rivian R1S review and 1st drive: best SUV ever made?

China's first pure solar-powered vehicle

VW breaks ground on new battery factory

source

Ads