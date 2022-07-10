DecentraBNB Aims to Revolutionize the Travel Industry Through the Power of Cryptocurrency – Yahoo Finance

Ads

DecentraBNB is poised to become the decentralised solution to the next generation of the travel industry.

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Utilising blockchain technology to disrupt the current centralised modality, DecentraBNB’s universal protocol aims to connect users directly with travel companies and individuals hosting their rentable properties on the dedicated application, while giving consumers full autonomy of their digital identity – allowing them to receive royalties for their content and data points.

For businesses, the project represents an opportunity to have direct access to users, avoiding the multitude of additional costs levied by intermediaries. It will also grant them access to consumer behaviour and purchasing actions, which is currently limited by centralised platforms, in turn allowing more effective marketing and higher profits.

Additionally, both travel businesses and DeFi projects will be encouraged to build independent dApps on the database, with the latter being able to provide their tokens for direct use on the platform. Indeed, at the time of writing there are currently 13 cryptocurrencies which can be actively used to pay for accommodation using the dedicated application, (including DBNB, the project’s native token) with more due to become available in the coming weeks as the company scales. The app itself is already fully operational and downloadable from the IOS and Android application stores, featuring approximately 2500 active members and 300 different rentable accommodation sites, situated globally.

The project is overseen by CEO Abdoulaye Diop, better known by his artist title, Majestic Drama – a platinum-selling music producer and songwriter, as well as keen cryptocurrency entrepreneur. The project recently won the Innovation award at the at the March 2022 Cryptocurrency Conference in Dubai, the country where DecentraBNB company also houses its headquarters, and has recently undergone a complete brand and image shift in time for its official release. In that regard, DecentraBNB will fair-launch on the Ethereum network via Pinksale on Friday July 1 at 3PM UTC, and will bridge to the Binance Smart Chain shortly afterwards, due to the latter’s lower gas fees, ensuring minimal charges to the end user. The project is also set to quickly be listed on XY Finance, which allows cross-chain cryptocurrency transactions.

Given that the travel industry remains one of the world’s most profitable market, currently valued at over $8 trillion dollars, but remains largely monopolised by a small number of companies, it is only logical that an evolution is on the horizon. A shift towards a decentralised modality of travel therefore seems inevitable, given the recent blowback against big business and its misuse of market pricing, traffic flow, and particularly personal data. To this end, DecentraBNB aims to not simply emulate current industry leaders, such as Airbnb and Booking.com, but surpass them by providing more autonomy, transparency, and connection on both the consumer and business sides.

Arriving at a pivotal time of shifting business and consumer interaction gives DecentraBNB the capability to be a major disruptor in the sector. If the project can capitalise on its innovative idea and scale in tandem to the increasing adoption of decentralised finance, then it could well be a project worth keeping a keen eye on.

Telegram: https://t.me/decentraBNB

Website: https://decentrabnb.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

# # #

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decentrabnb-aims-to-revolutionize-the-travel-industry-through-the-power-of-cryptocurrency-301580856.html

SOURCE DecentraBNB

“You know, it's embarrassing," well-known crypto podcaster Scott Melker tells Fortune. "I'm a person who talks about risk management and protecting your assets, but I was arguably, in hindsight, overexposed."

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple ( ), has undoubtedly revived the rivalry with Tesla ( ) and its boss Elon Musk. Cook and Musk are among the most recognizable faces in tech, along with Mark Zuckerberg of social media giant Meta Platforms ( ). If Cook has often appeared discreet, Musk cultivates his character as an omnipresent and influential CEO.

Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

Successful entrepreneur and star of the Shark Tank tv show is a crypto investor but one of his bets just backfired.

Warren Buffett, now in his 57th year at Berkshire Hathaway’s helm, has picked up the pace of investments this year.

Millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum reserve are being exported to Europe and Asia despite record-breaking fuel prices

(Bloomberg) — US inflation data in the coming week may stiffen the resolve of Federal Reserve policy makers to proceed with another big boost in interest rates later this month.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarElon’s OutEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackThe closely watched consumer price index probably rose

Larry Storch, the comedic character actor who also did voiceover work and impressions and was best known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop,” has died. He was 99. His family released a statement on his Facebook page, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the […]

At the same time, dividend stocks now sport higher yields, as the yield of a stock and its price move inversely. Altria is primarily a manufacturer and distributor of smokeable and other tobacco products in the U.S. The company owns the highly lucrative Marlboro brand, as well as Black & Mild cigars and pipe tobacco, moist smokeless tobacco brands such as Copenhagen and Skoal. In addition to those traditional tobacco products, Altria's portfolio has On!

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun recently hinted that his company could drop the longest version of the MAX jet from its product lineup.

(Bloomberg) — The precious-metals business at JPMorgan Chase & Co. operated for years as a corrupt group of traders and sales staff who manipulated gold and silver markets for the benefit of the bank and its prized clients, a federal prosecutor told jurors in Chicago.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarElon’s OutEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas a

It may be challenging to buy stocks during a crashing market, but it can potentially provide some of the best rewards.

Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) were up by a staggering 41.6% as of 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon. To put this surge in volume into the proper context, the average daily volume for Oramed's stock over the prior 30-day period has been less than 900,000 shares. Over the last 12 months, Oramed's stock has attracted short sellers in droves, thanks to the global turmoil in financial markets, the drawdown across clinical-stage biotech stocks, geopolitical unrest, and rising interest rates.

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, so we’ve been paying a lot of attention to the upcoming deals that are featured on the site. But for Prime members, there are actually a ton of deals that you can take advantage of year round, not just on Prime Day. Free shipping, including free two-day and same-day […]

"Honestly think he can 'land rockets' but can't fix 'bots'?" one influencer asked rhetorically.

Paramount Global is suddenly leading the way for Hollywood’s heavyweights. Under CEO Bob Bakish, the company took a methodical approach this year to testing movie-theater demand with different audiences: Scream and Jackass Forever for the young, The Lost City for couples, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for families. Meanwhile, Paramount’s streaming revenue grew four times as fast as that of Walt Disney in the latest quarter, and eight times that of Netflix thanks in part to strong gains in advertising.

It's been a rough six months for most S&P 500 investors. But if you think that's bad, try owning a money-losing stock for a decade.

Elon Musk pulling out of his Twitter purchase shouldn't come as a surprise. Since May the billionaire entrepreneur has been making noises that observers interpreted, correctly, as signs that he was having second thoughts about buying the social media website.

In recklessly ending his own bid to acquire Twitter, Musk once again sends a message: I play by my rules.

One of the top officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve, Vice Chair Lael Brainard, made it abundantly clear that the central bank – which is also a powerful financial watchdog – is paying careful attention to the flaws showing up as the crypto sector founders.

source