iPad: History, specs, pricing, education, review, rumors, and deals – 9to5Mac

Ads

iPad Overview

3,417 'iPad' stories

February 2010 – July 2022

The iPad is Apple’s base tablet model. In its ninth generation, the iPad focuses on being the perfect tool for education and people who seek a bigger screen to read and surface the web compared to the iPhone. With Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, the iPad has never been better.

The iPad is a line of tablets designed and developed by Apple. It was originally announced in 2010, three years after the first iPhone was introduced. With a 9.7-inch screen and with iPhone OS 3.2 the iPad was a success, hitting 1 million tablets sold in over three months, half the time the first iPhone took to reach this mark.

Steve Jobs then unveiled the iPad 2 in March of 2011. About 33% thinner than its predecessor and 15% lighter, the second generation used the A5 chip, twice as faster as its predecessor. The iPad 2 also introduced front and back cameras that supported FaceTime video calls.

The successor of the iPad 2 wasn’t a success at all. The third generation was introduced in March of 2012 with a Retina display and the A5X processor. The problem with this tablet it was too heavy and the battery didn’t last long enough. In October of the same year, Apple announced the fourth generation with the A6X processor, HD FaceTime camera, improved LTE capabilities, and the Lightning connector.

At this October event, Apple also introduced the first iPad mini. In 2013, Apple went with the first iPad Air and the iPad mini 2. In 2015, the company introduced the first Pro model, with two different sizes.

In March of 2017, Apple announced the fifth-generation iPad with the A9 processor. It was a budget option compared to the other tablets. It was in 2018 that the company brought expressive news to the base iPad line. The sixth-generation had the A10 Fusion processor and fully supports the first-generation Apple Pencil.

A year later, the seventh generation was announced with a larger 10.2-inch display and support for the Smart Keyboard as well. It retained most of the specs of the previous model.

In September of 2020, the eighth generation was introduced alongside the fourth-generation iPad Air model. The eighth generation received an upgraded processor, now with the A12 Bionic, while keeping the same storage options: 32GB and 128GB.

In September of 2021, the ninth generation was introduced alongside a redesigned iPad mini. This iPad now features the A13 Bionic processor, True Tone support, and new storage options: 64GB and 256GB while keeping the same price.

The ninth-generation iPad launched in September of 2021. Available in two colors, Silver and Space Gray, this tablet is made of 100% recyclable aluminum, and supports the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

With thinner bezels, the product comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, and True Tone support for the first time, which adjusts screen content to the color temperature of a room.

This tablet uses the A13 Bionic chip, the same available on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. It has an “all-day” battery with up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching videos.

The iPad also comes in 64GB and 256GB storage options and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions.

For the first time, this iPad shares the same FaceTime camera as the M1 iPad Pro with the Center Stage experience. With a new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and Neural Engine, users can enjoy even more engaging video calls.

As users move around, Center Stage automatically pans the camera to keep them in view. When others join in, the camera detects them too, and smoothly zooms out to include them in the conversation. Center Stage makes video calls more natural in FaceTime as well as third-party video-calling apps.

Its main camera is the same: 8MP, f/2.4 aperture, and digital zoom up to 5x.

The ninth-generation iPad comes with the iPadOS 15. Previewed during the WWDC21 keynote, the new operating system brings a redesigned Home Screen with widgets and App Library support.

On iPadOS 15, FaceTime group calls can finally appear in a grid, so it’s easier to see everyone. It’s also possible to share your screen, listen to Apple Music songs together, or watch Apple TV+, HBO Max, Disney+, and others while in a call.

In the productivity section, Apple, unfortunately, didn’t bring all the features pro users wanted to take full advantage of their new M1 iPad Pro, even though Apple made it easier to rely on multitasking features.

There’s a new multitasking menu on the top of the screen. When you click there, it’s possible to see what configurations you can use on Split View or just go to Slide Over with just a tap.

The experience with an external keyboard allows users to get more done with all-new keyboard shortcuts and a redesign of the menu bar.

With the Quick Note feature, users can use the Apple Pencil to add a quick note. They just need to slide the pencil through the bottom right corner to the center of the screen and start writing.

iPadOS 15 launched on September 20. Learn more about it here.

One month after releasing iPadOS 15, Apple released iPadOS 15.1 More notable, the company finally brought SharePlay support for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Unfortunately, Universal Control wasn’t one of the features added with this new version. Here’s what else is new:

Translate

Home

Shortcuts

Five weeks after releasing iPadOS 15.1, Apple is releasing iPadOS 15.2. It brings more features that were expected to launch alongside iPadOS 15 but, unfortunately, Universal Control is still nowhere to be seen. Here are the top features of this version:

Six weeks after releasing iPadOS 15.2, Apple is releasing iPadOS 15.3. This update foregoes new features in favor of under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements. One of the most notable changes here is a fix for a Safari vulnerability that may have been leaking your browsing history and Google ID data to the websites you visited.

iPadOS 15.4 finally brings one of the most important features expected from iPadOS 15 and that got delayed: Universal Control. Here’s everything new with iPadOS 15.4:

You can learn everything new with this update here.

Different from other software updates, iPadOS 15.5 only improves the Podcast app experience, as Apple focused on Wallet changes for the iPhone this time:

The company is testing iPadOS 15.6 as well as iPadOS 16.

Apple describes this iPad as the go-to tablet for education. For several years the company discounts this tablet up to 10%.

Apple is always promoting ways students can use the iPad to learn new things: using Augmented Reality, the Apple Pencil, and how to code with Playgrounds.

The company says the “App Store is the best place to discover apps” for education purposes:

“Let your curiosity run wild with iPad. The App Store is the best place to discover apps that let you get a leg up in geometry, learn a new language, and attend virtual classes. You can even use augmented reality to learn something exciting, like watching the history of spaceflight unfold in your living room or making characters from your favorite book literally leap off the page.“

Apple launched the iPad 9 on September 24, 2021.

iPad (2021) pricing starts at $329 for the 32GB storage option with Wi-Fi only. The prices can go up to $559 with the 128GB storage option and WI-Fi + Cellular. Here are the full prices of the ninth-generation Apple sells:

Lower prices may be available from Apple’s official Amazon store.

Soon, we’ll review the ninth-generation iPad. As for now, you can watch our video review of the eighth generation iPad, as we described it as the “best value tablet you can buy:”

“The iPad 8 was never meant to be a huge update. But even still, I think this is easily the best value tablet you can buy. For $329, this tablet has so much to offer: The performance, the great battery life, and the Apple pencil functionality. I’d highly recommend you pick up this tablet if you simply need an inexpensive tablet today that’s going to last you for three to four years with no trouble.”

Over at 9to5Toys, you can find the best deals on the iPad and other Apple products. Download the 9to5Toys iPhone app to receive push notifications for new deals as well.

As of now, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said in his Power On newsletter by the end of 2021 that Apple plans a new entry-level iPad for 2022. In June 2022, 9to5Mac exclusively reported the details of the tenth-generation iPad model.

According to Filipe Espósito, this new entry-level tablet will pack the A14 Bionic chip, 5G compatibility, and, for the first time, USB-C connectivity, unlocking new experiences with the second-generation Apple Pencil. Its display will also increase, although it’s unclear whether it will have the same design as the M1 iPad Air.

iPad Stories July 7

Filipe Espósito

– Jul. 7th 2022 8:18 pm PT

@filipeesposito

It seems that iOS 15.5 has been causing some issues since its release. After multiple complaints regarding the Apple Books app, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system is now affecting iPad users. More specific, a number of users have been experiencing charging issues with the iPad mini 6 after the update.

expand full story

Michael Potuck

– Jul. 7th 2022 11:54 am PT

@michaelpotuck

Apple is launching its new Stage Manager feature with iPadOS 16 for M1 iPads and on Mac with macOS Ventura to help “make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever.” Follow along for a hands-on look at how to turn on Stage Manager on iPad, how it works, and how to use it.

expand full story

iPad Stories June 25

iPad not charging? Here are 6 ways to fix it

Michael Potuck – Jun. 25th 2022 12:00 am PT

iPad not charging or charging slowly? Whether you’re having issues with a particular charging cable, multiple cables/chargers, or intermittent trouble, follow along for 6 solutions to fix an iPad that won’t juice up normally.



Apple’s official MagSafe chargers hit 2022 lows: Battery Pack $80, Duo $104, more from $32

Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows from $284 (Save $115) ahead of Prime Day

Apple heads into the weekend with $10 or less movie sale starting from $5

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro sees first discounts starting at $1,234 (Save up to $125)

HomePod mini sees rare discount to $83 in all five colorways (2022 low)

iPad Stories June 17

Filipe Espósito

– Jun. 17th 2022 6:05 pm PT

@filipeesposito

The Stage Manager feature of iPadOS 16 has been in the spotlight this week – not because of what it allows iPad users to do but because of its controversial requirements. 9to5Mac covered how users are upset about Apple’s decision to keep it restricted to M1 iPads, while the company’s explanations don’t seem all that believable. But if you could change that, would you be fine with having a limited version of Stage Manager on non-M1 iPads?

expand full story

Allison McDaniel

– Jun. 17th 2022 10:09 am PT

Ads

@aamcdani

Juneteenth is almost here, and Apple is highlighting the event with a new press release showcasing the work of illustrator, comic creator, and scholar Ajuan Mance. In celebration of the upcoming holiday, Mance is revisiting drawings she’s previously created with iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, titled “The Ancestors’ Juneteenth.”

expand full story

iPad Stories June 15

Allison McDaniel

– Jun. 15th 2022 7:44 am PT

@aamcdani

Interested in some professional learning this summer? Do you own an iPad? Apple is hosting a series of free, virtual, hands-on professional learning experiences on iPad starting this week.

expand full story

EcoFlow Prime Day starts today, offering huge discounts on power stations and solar panels

Wheel-E Podcast! Amazon delivery with cargo e-bikes, USB-C e-bike charging, Äike T scooter…

Elon Musk officially says he’s giving up on Twitter acquisition deal

Tim Cook goes for a ride in Rivian electric pickup at Sun Valley ‘summer camp for…

Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: Solar-powered ice cream vending bike

iPad Stories June 14

Filipe Espósito

– Jun. 14th 2022 11:01 am PT

@filipeesposito

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple was working on a new generation iPad Air to have the M1 chip and 5G support – and it turned out that the report was right. Now we’ve learned from our sources that the company has plans to update the entry-level iPad with the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, and for the first time, USB-C connectivity.

expand full story

José Adorno

– Jun. 14th 2022 8:30 am PT

@joseadorno

Last week, analyst Ross Young said Apple could launch a 14″ iPad Pro as early as next year. Now, Young has corrected his information by reporting that Apple might not be readying a new iPad Pro, but a regular tablet instead.

expand full story

Ben Lovejoy

– Jun. 14th 2022 6:31 am PT

@benlovejoy

The Stage Manager controversy doesn’t look to be going away anytime soon, despite Apple’s attempts to explain its reasoning for limiting the feature to M1 iPads.

I expressed my own disappointment that my 12.9-inch 2018 iPad Pro won’t get the feature, but it’s an even bigger blow to those who bought a 2020 model, only to discover that it is excluded from the headline iPadOS 16 feature just two years later …

expand full story

Why your DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is overheating

UK’s chemo drone delivery program is finally ready for take-off

EHang secures $150 million in additional air taxi and AAM funding

Dragonfly drones neutralizing mines – not dropping explosives – in Ukraine

DJI to host commercial drone conference AirWorks 2022 in Las Vegas

iPad Stories June 13

Chance Miller

– Jun. 13th 2022 8:40 pm PT

@ChanceHMiller

iPadOS 16 brings one of the biggest upgrades to iPad multitasking ever thanks to the new Stage Manager feature. So far, Stage Manager on iPad has been met with mixed opinions and criticism for Apple’s decision to limit it only to the newest M1 iPad Air and iPad Pro.

In a new interview with TechCrunch, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, elaborated on the future of Stage Manager, the decision to limit to the M1 iPads, and more.

expand full story

iPad Stories June 11

Bradley Chambers

– Jun. 11th 2022 5:30 am PT

@bradleychambers

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Jamf, the only company in the world that provides complete management and security solutions that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy. Today, more than 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure more than 27 million devices worldwide. Learn more.

We’re 12 years into the iPad industry, and it was the last product line that Steve Job introduced at Apple. Over the years, the iPad has been positioned in various ways by Apple, with the latest being the “What’s a Computer” ad campaign from 2017. The iPad and Mac have had this somewhat awkward coexistence. The Mac has seen somewhat of a renaissance, while the iPad has gotten more expensive on the high end. In recent conversations with businesses who use both, I wanted to take time today to appreciate the iPad in a new light. Comparing iPad vs Mac is the wrong discussion. The reality is that you need to consider each device’s unique benefits.

expand full story

iPad Stories June 10

Ben Lovejoy

– Jun. 10th 2022 7:53 am PT

@benlovejoy

Just two days after I bet that Apple is seriously considering larger iPads to take full advantage of Stage Manager, we got reports of a new 14-inch iPad Pro in the works.

I was thinking more like 15 inch, but if a 14.1-inch model is first to launch, I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be able to resist …

expand full story

Apple’s official MagSafe chargers hit 2022 lows: Battery Pack $80, Duo $104, more from $32

Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air sees first discount, HomePod mini $83, much more

V-MODA’s premium Crossfade 2 Bluetooth/wired Hi-Res headphones hit new $130 low (Reg…

Acer’s latest Chromebook 315 with 15.6-inch 1080p display sees first discount to $300

Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows from $284 (Save $115) ahead of Prime Day

iPad Stories June 9

Filipe Espósito

– Jun. 9th 2022 4:54 pm PT

@filipeesposito

Apple this week announced iPadOS 16 with significant changes to how the iPad works, especially for M1 iPads, which now have real multitasking with windows and support for external displays. In addition to these features, iPadOS 16 also for the first time allows device makers to create drivers for iPad with the new “DriverKit” API.

expand full story

iPad Stories June 7

Ben Lovejoy

– Jun. 7th 2022 7:45 am PT

@benlovejoy

It was a close-run thing in our poll, between iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and the MacBook Air. For me, iPadOS was the most exciting announcement, and Stage Manager the standout feature.

But there’s a huge caveat in the small print for Stage Manager, which poses a big dilemma for me …

expand full story

iPad Stories June 6

Allison McDaniel

– Jun. 6th 2022 12:05 pm PT

@aamcdani

Apple has announced today the release date for the much-anticipated, iPadOS 16 update. With it comes a slew of new features to improve the iPad experience.

expand full story

Xiaomi 12 Lite packs 108MP camera, 67W fast charging, 120Hz display from $400

Would you buy a refreshed Chromecast Audio if Google made one? [Poll]

This week’s top stories: Play Store Material You on tablets, At a Glance ridesharing, One…

Galaxy S23 reportedly ditching Exynos chips, going for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 worldwide

Exclusive: This is Samsung’s One UI 5 based on Android 13 and everything we’ve found new

iPad Stories June 3

Ben Lovejoy

– Jun. 3rd 2022 6:25 am PT

@benlovejoy

There have been so many OLED iPad reports that it’s hard to even count, and the latest one suggests that Samsung is making plans to build an advanced OLED production line designed specifically for Apple panels for “tablets and PC line-ups.”

The plan is to begin production in 2024, but one interpretation might suggest the first OLED iPads launching as soon as next year …

expand full story

iPad Stories May 27

Ben Lovejoy

– May. 27th 2022 6:25 am PT

@benlovejoy

A report yesterday noted clues to a new ‘iPad multitasking mode’ in iOS 16, which appears to reference the ability to create arbitrarily sized windows rather than the limited, fixed options currently available.

We’ve been calling for a more powerful operating system on the iPad for years now, and have made a number of specific suggestions …

expand full story

iPad Stories May 24

Ben Lovejoy

– May. 24th 2022 7:54 am PT

@benlovejoy

We last year saw an Apple patent showing that the company was exploring the possibility of creating a titanium iPhone, iPad, and MacBook – and another one has been granted today.

Specifically, today’s patent grant describes a process for creating a textured surface on titanium, and one of Apple’s illustrations depicts an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook …

expand full story

SpaceX launches first mobile Starlink offering for boats (non-millionaires need not apply)

Space Explored Podcast 41: CAPSTONE phone home, Nelson interview, and more

A fleet of Ingenuity-like helicopters could come to Mars for sample return mission

Launch Spotlight: Starlink Group 4-21 – SpaceX set to launch new batch of Starlink…

NASA Administrator finds replacing SLS and Orion with SpaceX’s Starship not practical

Can you use MacBook Pro chargers for iPhone and iPad fast charging?

Michael Potuck – May. 24th 2022 3:00 am PT

Recommendations to fast charge iPhone or iPad often include picking up the 20W power adapter from Apple or similar from a third party. But what about using a higher-powered USB-C charger from your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air? Follow along for which iPhones and iPads you can fast charge with Apple’s MacBook chargers or similar third-party chargers.



iPad Stories May 18

Allison McDaniel

– May. 18th 2022 3:08 pm PT

@aamcdani

With last year’s iOS 15 release and macOS Monterey comes new features to help you better connect with others. Facetime is now better than ever, especially on newer Apple devices. Here are some new modes you can use to help you make the most of your Facetime calls on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Also, don’t forget to share some of your favorite Facetime tips with us too.

expand full story

iPad Stories May 12

Ben Lovejoy

– May. 12th 2022 4:49 am PT

@benlovejoy

For years now, Google hasn’t seemed particularly interested in the tablet market, but yesterday the company announced that it’s working on what might be the company’s first real iPad alternative – a new Pixel tablet due for launch sometime next year.

Apple getting some serious iPad competition could be just the thing we need to finally spur the company into taking iPadOS more seriously, and having the software catch up with the hardware …

expand full story

Apple’s official MagSafe chargers hit 2022 lows: Battery Pack $80, Duo $104, more from $32

Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows from $284 (Save $115) ahead of Prime Day

Apple heads into the weekend with $10 or less movie sale starting from $5

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro sees first discounts starting at $1,234 (Save up to $125)

HomePod mini sees rare discount to $83 in all five colorways (2022 low)

iPad Stories May 9

Ben Lovejoy

– May. 9th 2022 5:37 am PT

@benlovejoy

Apple remote working has been a bone of contention for many US workers after the company insisted that almost everyone should return to the office at least three days a week. But there is one US team who is making extensive use of remote working: US engineers managing production in China.

Apple engineers are said to be using a combination of live-streaming video and augmented reality, with iPads the main device in use …

expand full story

How to print from iPhone and iPad with or without AirPrint

Michael Potuck – May. 9th 2022 12:00 am PT

Whether you’ve recently gotten an iPhone or iPad or have had iOS devices for years and need a refresher, it’s handy to print directly from your device. Read on for several options for how to print from iPhone and iPad.



iPad Stories May 4

José Adorno

– May. 4th 2022 7:21 am PT

@joseadorno

In Q1 2022, the worldwide PC and tablet shipments fell 3% annually, but Apple is still reigning with its Mac and iPad lineup when compared to its competitors, according to a new report by Canalys.

expand full story

EcoFlow Prime Day starts today, offering huge discounts on power stations and solar panels

Wheel-E Podcast! Amazon delivery with cargo e-bikes, USB-C e-bike charging, Äike T scooter…

Elon Musk officially says he’s giving up on Twitter acquisition deal

Tim Cook goes for a ride in Rivian electric pickup at Sun Valley ‘summer camp for…

Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: Solar-powered ice cream vending bike

source