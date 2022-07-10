Home Latest News 5 Best Ways to Fix Apps Not Updating on Android TV –...

5 Best Ways to Fix Apps Not Updating on Android TV – Guiding Tech

By
Lynn Schindler
-
Ads

We explain and teach technology, solve tech problems and help you make gadget buying decisions.
The Android TV interface is a great way to elevate your content viewing experience. You can directly download a plethora of apps from the Play Store to watch your favorite content on the big screen. These apps receive regular updates to remove bugs and add new features.
svg%3Eapps not updating in android tv
But sometimes, users cannot update the apps on their Android TV. If you are also facing the same issue, here is a list of solutions to fix apps not updating on Android TV.
A lot of brands keep releasing Android TVs in different storage variants. And just like Android phones, Android TVs also face storage crunch due to system apps and other apps. So if none apps update on Android TV, you should check the internal storage situation.
Follow these steps.
Step 1: On your Android TV home screen, navigate to the Settings icon at the top-right corner.
svg%3Eopen settings in android tv
Step 2: Select Device Preferences from the Settings menu.
svg%3Edevice preferences android tv settings
Step 3: Select Storage from the list of options.
svg%3Estorage device preferences android tv settings
Step 4; Select Internal Shared Storage for more details.
svg%3Einternal shared storage android tv settings
The screen will show which components occupy space on your Android TV’s internal storage.
svg%3Echeck internal storage on android tv
If your Android doesn’t have enough storage, follow the next step.
The next step to make room for app updates in Android TV is to uninstall apps that you don’t use frequently. The same applies for Amazon Fire TV Stick users who face the same issue of apps not updating. Identify such apps and follow these steps to uninstall them from your Android TV.
Step 1: Select the Apps tab from the top menu bar.
svg%3Eapps android tv
Step 2: Under the Apps tab, navigate to the app that you wish to uninstall.
Step 3: Long-press the app icon to reveal additional options.
Step 4: Select Uninstall.
svg%3Euninstall app from android tv
Step 5: Select Ok to confirm your action.
svg%3Eremove apps from android tv
Step 6: Go to the Play Store and try to update the apps to check if the issue has been resolved.
svg%3Eopen play store android tv
If deleting unused apps and clearing internal storage did not help, you can log out and log in again in the Play Store. This will give a fresh start to your Google Account on your Android TV. Follow these steps.
Step 1: On your Android TV home screen, navigate to the Settings icon at the top-right corner.
svg%3Eopen settings in android tv
Step 2: Select ‘Accounts & Sign in’ from the Settings menu.
svg%3Eaccounts and sign in android tv settings
Step 3: Select your Google Account signed in on your Android TV.
svg%3Egoogle account android tv
Step 4: Select Remove Account.
svg%3Eremove google account android tv
Step 5: Confirm your action by selecting Ok.
svg%3Econfirm account remove android tv
Step 6: Once your Google account is removed, select Add Account.
svg%3Eadd account android tv
Step 7: Select Sign-in on the Android TV setup page.
svg%3Esign in to android tv
Step 8: Enter your Google ID and password.
svg%3Esign in using google account on android tv
Step 9: After signing in, go back to the Play Store and try updating your apps.
svg%3Eopen play store android tv
It is always a good practice to regularly update your device’s OS. The same goes for Android TV users. If you haven’t updated the OS version of your Android TV, it is high time that you check for the same. A new OS version brings fresh changes and squishes off the bugs that restrict your device from functioning at optimum levels.
Follow these steps to update your Android TV OS.
Step 1: Open the Settings menu.
svg%3Eopen settings in android tv
Step 2: Go to Device Preferences.
svg%3Edevice preferences android tv
Step 3: Select About This Device.
svg%3Eabout device preferences android tv
Step 4: Select System Update.
svg%3Esystem update android tv
Step 5: If there’s an update available for your Android TV, download and install it.
svg%3Echeck for android tv update
Step 6: Once the update is installed, open the Play Store and try to update your apps.
svg%3Eopen play store android tv
If nothing has worked for you, we suggest you uninstall and reinstall the app(s) that you are unable to update. Instead of updating the app, you can just install it again on your Android TV from the Play Store. Follow these steps.
Step 1: Select the app you want to uninstall and long-press it to reveal options.
Step 2: Select Uninstall.
svg%3Euninstall app from android tv
Step 3: Select Ok to confirm your action.
svg%3Eremove apps from android tv
Step 4: Go to the Play Store, search for the app and install it again.
svg%3Eopen play store android tv
We recommend updating apps on any platform to enjoy the best experience. The steps mentioned above will help you to resolve app update issues on your Android TV. Share this post with someone who is facing the same issue.
 
 
Last updated on 17 June, 2022
The above article may contain affiliate links which help support Guiding Tech. However, it does not affect our editorial integrity. The content remains unbiased and authentic.
The Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV are two different products.
Get Guiding Tech articles delivered to your inbox.
Your email address will not be published.


document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );
Demystifying the world of tech in the simplest manner and solving everyday problems related to Smartphones, Laptops, TVs, and Content Streaming Platforms.
© 2022 Guiding Tech. All Rights Reserved.

source

Ads
Previous articleMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go crashes to a new low price – Digital Trends
Lynn Schindler
She has spent the past eight years playing the role of an infrastructure consultant, and has now joined Inferse.com as a full time blogger. Her current profession is a result of her deep interest in computer gadgets, laptops, gaming accessories and other tech happenings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR