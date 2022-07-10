Elusive 'Star Wars' Movie Finally Receives Extraordinary Update – Inside the Magic

Ads

in Star Wars

Credit: Lucasfilm

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie might start filming in 2023 meaning the movie might be further along in development than expected.

Related: Taika Waititi Completely Forgot Natalie Portman’s ‘Star Wars’ Role, Writing New Movie

Fans haven’t heard a lot of exciting news about Star Wars movies since Lucasfilm has barely given fans any updates on what to expect on the big screen. Originally, fans were expecting to see a movie released in theaters in December 2023, but now that no official Star Wars movie has started filming, this seems very unlikely to happen.

Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron was confirmed to be delayed so that the script could be reworked which isn’t a bad sign. Lucasfilm has made it clear that they will take their time to release another Star Wars movie, but fans didn’t expect to wait several years for one to release.

Related: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Becomes A ‘Star Wars’ Parody For One Scene

While Taika admitted that he had some doubts about his movie, The Hollywood Reporter claims that his movie might start filming in 2023 meaning that fans might get to see the movie in theaters in 2024. If this happens, Disney would have to shuffle around some release dates as Avatar 4 is scheduled to release in December 2024.

At the very least, fans could expect the movie to release in 2025, but that would be six years since fans have watched a Star Wars movie in the theaters. Sure, Star Wars has had tremendous success on Disney+, but fans are wanting bigger Star Wars moments that series like Book of Boba Fett or The Mandalorian can’t provide unless their budget is increased.

Related: Fans Spot Possible ‘Mandalorian’ Connection In New ‘Star Wars’ Series

Hopefully, more Star Wars movies are announced soon at D23 with some more details of what to expect from Lucasfilm so that way fans can know what to expect from Star Wars in the next few years.

Do you think Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie will release in 2024 or 2025? Let us know what you think!

Star Wars may be about a galaxy far far away, but it’s full of amazing stories and characters. Fortunately, those stories continue to be made as Lucasfilm promises to tell character-driven stories in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and of course The Mandalorian. While the Disney+ series has become the new norm for Star Wars, Taika Waititi is making a movie, and of course, Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron is in the works.

Kyle loves to spend his time reading Star Wars and Marvel comics. He also paints Star Wars miniatures and since he can’t be a Jedi, he continues his training as a Black Belt in Shudokan Karate.



Inside the Magic was created in 2005. What started as a tiny central Florida based website and short weekly podcast that provided our audience the opportunity to visit Walt Disney World virtually has grown to the publishing company it is today. We focus on bringing you all things fun so you can plan your theme park vacation, enjoy Disney at home, and more.

ITM now consists of multiple writers living near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks and around the world. This allows us to bring you the most interesting, entertaining, and unique entertainment experiences, covering theme parks, movies, TV, video games, special events and so much more.

(function(e,t,n,r){var i=n.currentScript,s=null;if(i)s=i;else{var o=n.getElementsByTagName(r),u=o.length-1;for(var a=u;a>=0;a–)if(o[a].getAttribute(“rel”)===”skimlinks-ref-banner”){s=o[a];break}}s&&setTimeout(function(){var i=e[t]||(e[t]=[]),o={“imageUrl”:”/banners/img/referral/higher_commissions/728X90.gif”,”wid”:”07″,”creativeId”:60710,”color”:”grey”,”size”:”728X90″,”domainId”:”1601785″,”publisherId”:137930,”bannerUrl”:”/banners/js/referral/referral_banner.min.js”,”cdnUrl”:”https://s.skimresources.com”};if(i.length===0){var u=n.createElement(r);u.src=o.cdnUrl+o.bannerUrl,u.async=!0,s.parentNode.insertBefore(u,s)}i.push({el:s,config:o})})})(this,”__skimlinksBanners”,document,”script”);



CONTACT US | ADVERTISE ON ITM

PRIVACY POLICY

© 2005–2022 JAK Schmidt, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to our privacy policy. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Inside the Magic.

source

Ads