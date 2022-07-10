Airtel hikes prices of plans offering Disney+Hotstar subscription – Business Standard

Ads

Press Trust of India | New Delhi Last Updated at September 17, 2021 00:07 IST

Telecom operator Bharti on Thursday hiked prices of mobile prepaid and home broadband plans that come bundled with Disney+ subscription due to changes in pricing made by the entertainment app.

has increased the price of prepaid mobile plans with Disney+ to Rs 499 from Rs 448 with 28 days validity; Rs 699 from Rs 599 charged earlier for 56 days validity; and one-year validity pack to Rs 2,798 from Rs 2,698.

All Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 999 will come bundled with one-year Disney+ super subscription pack worth Rs 899 as part of Airtel Thanks benefits, according to a company statement.

Sources said Airtel has passed on the price changes made by Disney+ Hotstar to its customers and there is no other change in benefits being offered currently.

No immediate response was received from Disney+Hotstar.

