UK Subscription Spending Drops 5.7% After Covid Pandemic Lockdowns – Bloomberg

Bloomberg TV’s Stephen Engle speaks with outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in one of the last interviews of her tumultuous term as Chief Executive. Her five years in office were marred by mass street protests, the imposition of a national security law that tightened Beijing’s grip, and a pandemic response that undermined the city’s international status. Lam tells Engle she has nothing to apologize for to the Hong Kong people.
“Bloomberg Opinion” columnists offer their opinions on issues in the news.
Ashlee Vance explores innovations in new tech, software, engineering, and science in a places outside of Silicon Valley
Inflation is Making the English Breakfast Even More Indulgent
Klarna Users Seek Loans for Groceries, Gas as Debt Risks Rises
Netflix Remains Global Champion in Streaming, Sarandos Says
Musk Effort to Kill Deal Leaves Twitter With Only Bad Options
Social Media Buzz: Musk’s Non-Surprise, Sunak, Holocaust Bill
Biden Defends Upcoming Saudi Trip as National Security Necessity
Blinken to Stop in Tokyo to Offer Condolences Over Abe’s Death
Top Places to Move if You’re Single and Why It’s Not NYC
‘Ape Now, Pay Later’ Loans Bring BNPL to the NFT Market
Verstappen Cruises From Pole to Win Austrian GP Sprint
Rybakina Wins Wimbledon Women’s Final for Her First Grand Slam
Elon’s Out
Do Cities Control Their Economic Destiny?
Getting Away Might Not Be Worth the Headache
The Fuel Thefts That AMLO Tried to End Are Getting Worse Again
The US Industrial Complex Is Starting to Buckle From High Power Costs
Putin’s War Threatens Europe’s Ambitious Climate Goals
For Workers Who Want Abortion Privacy, Staying Quiet Is Only the First Step
Greece Takes Its Drive to Boost LGBTQ Rights up a Notch
Why Men as Young as 23 Are Choosing Vasectomies in Post-Roe America
Italy: All 11 Hikers Killed in Glacier Avalanche Identified
Thousands Rescued At Flood-hit Hindu Pilgrimage in Kashmir
How the Amusement Park Conquered America
Baby Formula Shortage Worsens As Stock Drops Below 60% In Some States
Salt Lake City Confronts a Future Without a Lake
BlockFi Investor Prepared for Heavy Losses as FTX Forged Deal
Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Now Seeking to Recover $84 Million
Voyager Judge Gets a Lesson in Crypto as Bankruptcy Case Kicks Off
Seynabou Diouf
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
British consumers are spending less on subscription services as the cost of living crisis and the end of coronavirus lockdowns make people more cautious about non-essentials.
UK Subscription Spending Drops 5.7% After Covid Pandemic Lockdowns – Bloomberg
Bloomberg TV’s Stephen Engle speaks with outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in one of the last interviews of her tumultuous term as Chief Executive. Her five years in office were marred by mass street protests, the imposition of a national security law that tightened Beijing’s grip, and a pandemic response that undermined the city’s international status. Lam tells Engle she has nothing to apologize for to the Hong Kong people.