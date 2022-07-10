Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel Surprisingly Released On Android – eXputer

Ads

Several manga series have evolved into big media franchises in the past decade or so. Manga like Death Note, Naruto, and Dragon Ball have become popular worldwide due to the influence of anime. One such manga series which has become famous all over the world is Yu-Gi-Oh! by Kazuki Takahashi.

Initially a manga, the series has evolved to become a mega-popular trading card game. Konami is the publisher of this famous card game and the game is prominent almost everywhere on the planet, and a trading card game sold by Konami will obviously have a video game and that is the case with Yu-Gi-Oh!

The games based on the manga have been very successful, with the most recent example being Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. But, even this mega-popular series has made some mysterious and weird decisions. Releasing a new game without any big announcement is definitely among them.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel has apparently launched on Android devices today without any hype or notification. We can see the game on the Google Play Store and it will also release on iOS devices soon. However, this game has come without any prior statement or release date reveals from the publisher.

Konami made Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel official last July as a secondary product to the more popular Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It was put into testing last October, with almost 5,000 participants from around the world. But, after that, we didn’t hear anything else about the game and it just went silent.

We finally heard something about the game in May when Konami said that they will release it. No release date for Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel was made official and that is why this sudden release is a surprise. The game also hasn’t come out everywhere yet and is only available in some regions right now.

As of now, the United States doesn’t have the game and you’ll probably need to check if your region does. Konami released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel in a similar manner to Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, so launching this way isn’t new. It is also very different from other Yu-Gi-Oh! titles and breaks a lot of norms.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel has a four-player card battle system and puts more emphasis on anime elements. Furthermore, a mode with its own rules and characters from Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! is also present in the game. All duels have eight turns and a lot of unique rules are in the game which make it very different.

In an era where its rare to see big franchises experiment, Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel feels fresh. We don’t know how Konami will roll it out on other platforms, but at least the game has launched. Hopefully, we hear something official from the company soon.

