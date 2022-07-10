Update: Production Suspended On Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ After Two Actors Die, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Cast & Crew – Deadline

Ads

By Bruce Haring

UPDATE: More details have emerged from the accident that claimed the lives of two actors and injured two cast members and four crew members in Mexico while filming Netflix series The Chosen One.

The production of the series has been temporarily paused by Redrum, the company running the filming. The accident occurred when the victims were in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport on June 16th. The injured cast and crew members are in stable condition.

Netflix has not yet commented on the accident.

SAG-AFTRA is looking into the accident. “SAG-AFTRA has been in contact with Netflix and with the Mexican actors union ANDA about this incident and we are investigating the circumstances with local production,” said a spokesperson. “On set safety is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that our members and others are safe in their workplace.”

EARLIER: Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.

The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia.

The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. It is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

The series is being filmed by an unidentified independent production company. Officials had no information on whether production will be affected by the accident.

Dave Robb contributed to this report.



