Podcast: Rivian R1S review, Tesla deliveries, software update, and more – Electrek.co

July 8

Fred Lambert

– Jul. 8th 2022 7:08 am PT

@FredericLambert

This week on an EARLY Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss our Rivian R1S review, Tesla delivery results, software a new Tesla software update, and more.



The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. (This week because of commitments, we are going live at 11am ET)

As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.

After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:

We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content.

Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 11AM. ET (or the video after ~noon. ET):

The Electrek Podcast is Fred Lambert and Seth Weintraub discussing all the top stories of the week about electric vehicles and green energy while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred's portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

The top 10 fastest-charging EVs currently available

Rivian R1S review and 1st drive: best SUV ever made?

China's first pure solar-powered vehicle

VW breaks ground on new battery factory

source