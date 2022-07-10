Apple's $2 Trillion Market Valuation on Shaky Ground – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and 120 countries around the world.

Ashlee Vance explores innovations in new tech, software, engineering, and science in a places outside of Silicon Valley

Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter Deal

Inflation Is Making the English Breakfast Even More Indulgent

Musk Effort to Kill Deal Leaves Twitter With Only Bad Options

Netflix Remains Global Champion in Streaming, Sarandos Says

Social Media Buzz: Musk’s Non-Surprise, Sunak, Holocaust Bill

Nine Tories Vie for Leadership in Contest for Johnson’s Successor

Shanghai Covid Outbreak Grows, Hainan Issues Stay-Home Order

Top Places to Move if You’re Single and Why It’s Not NYC

‘Ape Now, Pay Later’ Loans Bring BNPL to the NFT Market

Verstappen Cruises From Pole to Win Austrian GP Sprint

Rybakina Wins Wimbledon Women’s Final for Her First Grand Slam

Putin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh Oil

Elon’s Out

Do Cities Control Their Economic Destiny?

The Fuel Thefts That AMLO Tried to End Are Getting Worse Again

The US Industrial Complex Is Starting to Buckle From High Power Costs

Putin’s War Threatens Europe’s Ambitious Climate Goals

For Workers Who Want Abortion Privacy, Staying Quiet Is Only the First Step

Greece Takes Its Drive to Boost LGBTQ Rights up a Notch

Why Men as Young as 23 Are Choosing Vasectomies in Post-Roe America

Italy: All 11 Hikers Killed in Glacier Avalanche Identified

Thousands Rescued At Flood-hit Hindu Pilgrimage in Kashmir

How the Amusement Park Conquered America

Baby Formula Shortage Worsens As Stock Drops Below 60% In Some States

Salt Lake City Confronts a Future Without a Lake

BlockFi Investor Prepared for Heavy Losses as FTX Forged Deal

Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Now Seeking to Recover $84 Million

Voyager Judge Gets a Lesson in Crypto as Bankruptcy Case Kicks Off

Apple’s stock woes have intensified this year with a 25% slump.



Apple Inc.’s run as a $3 trillion stock proved fleeting. Now its grip on a $2 trillion market value is looking wobbly, too.

After briefly surpassing $3 trillion in January, the iPhone maker has lost more than $800 billion in capitalization as tech stocks plunged. With concern growing that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases could tip the US into recession, the $2 trillion milestone is looking precarious. Apple closed Tuesday at $2.15 trillion.

source