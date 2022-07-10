Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are The Best 'Early Deals' for Apple Products! – Tech Times

Ads

With so many early Prime Day offers currently available, you don’t need to wait before Amazon Prime Day begins next week to buy the greatest deals you can get on several devices!

Even though July 12 and 13 are the official Prime Day dates, Amazon already began its own early promotions on June 21, and we have seen a plethora of great deals ever since.

The great thing about Prime Day is obviously its tons of discounts for Amazon’s products, including smart speakers, smart TVs, security products, Echo gadgets, and other exciting products.

But the best part is that even various Apple products have their own discounts! If you have always been yearning to buy one of the Apple Watch 7 series, an iPad Pro, or AirPods – you don’t have to yearn and wait no more!

Check out these early Prime Day deals for Apple products that we curated just for you.

One of the most cutting-edge Apple Watch features for health, such as sensors and apps to assess your blood oxygen and perform an ECG, is found in the Series 7 model. It is simpler to operate and read thanks to its bigger, Always-On Retina display.

Details about the product indicate that it is the most durable Apple Watch. Check out the product here!

Apple Watch SE helps you to stay active, healthy, and connected with its key features. SE has a 30% bigger display and is 2x faster than Series 3. Thanks to its safety features such as fall detection and Emergency SOS, you can also seek assistance when you need it.

Check out the product here!

Even though this is an older model, it still has key features such as GPS, retina display, optical heart sensor, audiobooks, podcasts, stores music, and many more.

Check out the product here!

The iPad Pro sports a beautiful 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 broad color, as well as an Apple M1chip for next-level performance.

Check out the product here!

The iPad Mini sports a Touch ID for secure identification and Apple Pay, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and broad color, and an A15 Bionic CPU with Neural Engine.

Check out the product here!

This stylish AirPods Max has Active Noise Cancellation, which muffles outside noise so you can fully enjoy the music. For hearing and engaging with the world around you, it also offers a transparency mode. Additionally, it features spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that creates theater-like sound.

Check out the product here!

Just like AirPods Max, this one also features Active Noise Cancellation that takes out outside noise, a transparency mode, and spatial audio to give you that immersive effect!

Check out the product here!

